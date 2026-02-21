LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs SA: Will Sanju Samson Replace Out-of-Form Abhishek Sharma? Kuldeep Yadav in For Washington Sundar as Big Selection Call Headlines India's Probable XI

India faces South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s. Will Sanju Samson replace Abhishek Sharma? Check India's probable XI and selection calls here.

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: February 21, 2026 15:01:15 IST

T20 World Cup 2026 action moves to the biggest stadium in India, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday, 22nd Feb, as India and South Africa face off in their respective first Super 8 match.

The “Men in Blue” stormed through the group stages without a single defeat, but the stellar form of some of the star players has run to the ears and has become a hot topic not only for the coach Gautam Gambhir but also for the captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Abhishek Sharma, the world number one T20I batter, has so far been a nightmare for his team, resulting in three straight ducks against the USA, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. Now, as the stakes have got higher, the demand for Sanju Samson’s comeback at the top of the order has gone mad and is at its peak.

On the other hand, the bowling department’s tactical change gives rise to a possible “spin, twin” reunion as Kuldeep Yadav is favoured to replace Washington Sundar so as to take advantage of the Proteas’ middle, over weaknesses.

Abhishek Sharma vs Sanju Samson: Is it Time for Sanju?

The most debatable selection issue is the opening slot. Abhishek Sharma’s “hat-trick” of ducks has made all India’s Powerplay starts look very weak. Actually, the management has always backed the youngsters, but the tough situation in the Super 8s might make them change their decision and be forced. Sanju Samson, who, in the only game against Namibia, scored 22, has been spotted working extra time in the nets at Ahmedabad.

Kuldeep Yadav Over Washington Sundar: The Tactical Spin Shift

Washington Sundar kept things tight during the group stages, but Ahmedabad usually helps wrist-spinners who can get the ball to bounce. Kuldeep Yadav sat out the last group match, but he’s set to come straight back in. South Africa’s middle order, having the likes of Aiden Markram and David Miller, had a tough time against topnotch wrist-spin in the past. Kuldeep, alongside the unpredictable Varun Chakravarthy, who’s been India’s top wicket-taker so far, looks like the right combination to keep the Proteas in check on a ground where runs come quickly.

India’s Probable XI vs South Africa – T20 World Cup 2026 (Super 8)

Position Player Role
Opener 1 Ishan Kishan (wk) Left-handed Batter
Opener 2 Abhishek Sharma / Sanju Samson Batter
No. 3 Tilak Varma Batter
No. 4 Suryakumar Yadav (c) Batter
No. 5 Hardik Pandya All-rounder
No. 6 Shivam Dube All-rounder
No. 7 Rinku Singh Finisher
No. 8 Axar Patel All-rounder
No. 9 Kuldeep Yadav Spinner
No. 10 Arshdeep Singh Fast Bowler
No. 11 Jasprit Bumrah Fast Bowler

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 3:01 PM IST
QUICK LINKS