IND vs SA: Team India To Play Six ODIs In Key South Africa Venues Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2027 | Report

With the International Cricket Council (ICC) announcing the schedule of the ODI World Cup 2027 on October 1, Thursday, another significant development has emerged. With South Africa as one of the three hosts for the showpiece event, Team India will reportedly play a six-match ODI series against the Proteas before the tournament to ramp up their preparations.

India to head to South Africa in advance

With the Men in Blue set to kickstart their campaign against Australia on October 7 at the Newlands in Cape Town, The Indian Express reported that Shubman Gill and co. will feature in a six-game ODI series against the Proteas in key venues like Cape Town, Johannesburg and Centurion to acclimatise to the conditions. The sub-continent nation had notably won the ODI series in South Africa in 2023 under the captaincy of KL Rahul.

Before the group stage of the 2027 World Cup, a Super Series will take place featuring three lowest-ranked qualified teams, starting from October 2 in Windhoek, Namibia. The top three sides from each group and the best fourth-placed team with more points lowest-ranked qualified teams will be the seventh team to reach the Super 7 stage of the tournament, a format introduced for the first time in history. The Super 7 stage will see every team face each other once from October 25 to November 14. The ICC has released the seedings for the same too: India: A1, A2: Australia, A3: Pakistan, AB4: England, B1: New Zealand, B2: South Africa, B3: Sri Lanka.

Group A: India, Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, Qualifier A.

Group B: South Africa, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Qualifier B.

India finished as the runners-up of 2023 World Cup

Meanwhile, the two-time 50-over World Cup champions finished as the runners-up of the 2023 World Cup, hosted by them. They had an outstanding run to the final, steamrolling every side that came their way. However, five-time champions Australia stunned them at the jampacked Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, thanks to Pat Cummins’ amazing captaincy and a nerveless 137 from Travis Head to help Australia chase down 241 successfully.

But India look determined to right the wrongs of that year, especially with stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma set to play their final World Cup edition. Both were also the top two run-getters in 2023 World Cup.