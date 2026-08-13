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Home > Sports News > IND vs SL 1st Test: Check All You Need to Know for India vs Sri Lanka Test – Date, Time, Venue, Squads, TV Channel and Live Stream Details

IND vs SL 1st Test: Check All You Need to Know for India vs Sri Lanka Test – Date, Time, Venue, Squads, TV Channel and Live Stream Details

India will begin their crucial two-match Test series against Sri Lanka on Friday, August 15, as both teams look to strengthen their campaigns in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. The first Test will be played at the Galle International Stadium, with India aiming to recover from a difficult run in the longest format and boost their chances of reaching the 2027 WTC final.

IND vs SL 1st Test: Check All You Need to Know for India vs Sri Lanka Test - Date, Time, Venue, Squads, TV Channel and Live Stream Details
IND vs SL 1st Test: Check All You Need to Know for India vs Sri Lanka Test - Date, Time, Venue, Squads, TV Channel and Live Stream Details

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 22:40 IST

IND vs SL 1st Test: India will begin their crucial two-match Test series against Sri Lanka on Friday, August 15, as both teams look to strengthen their campaigns in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. The first Test will be played at the Galle International Stadium, with India aiming to recover from a difficult run in the longest format and boost their chances of reaching the 2027 WTC final.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Match Details

  • Match: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test
  • Date: Friday, August 15 to Tuesday, August 19, 2026
  • Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle
  • Start Time: 10:00 AM IST
  • WTC Cycle: ICC World Test Championship 2025-27

India vs Sri Lanka Test Series Schedule

  • 1st Test: August 15-19, 2026 – Galle – 10:00 AM IST
  • 2nd Test: August 23-27, 2026 – Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo – 10:00 AM IST

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Squad

India will be led by Shubman Gill, with KL Rahul serving as vice-captain. Ravindra Jadeja returns to the squad after recovering from injury, while uncapped pacer Auqib Nabi has been included as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement. Sai Sudharsan has subsequently been ruled out with a toe injury, with Devdutt Padikkal expected to be considered for the number three position after scoring a century in the warm-up game.

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India Squad: Shubman Gill (c), KL Rahul (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan.

Sri Lanka Squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kamindu Mendis (vc), Lahiru Udana, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

Where to Watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Sri Lanka Test series live on Sony Sports Network. The matches will be televised across the Sony Sports Ten channels.

How to Watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test can be streamed live in India on SonyLIV. Fans can use the SonyLIV app and website to follow the entire two-match Test series.

Why is India vs Sri Lanka Test Series Important?

The two-Test series carries significant importance for India’s WTC 2025-27 campaign. India need to collect as many points as possible after a difficult period in Test cricket, while Sri Lanka will also be determined to strengthen their position in the race for the 2027 WTC final. The series marks India’s first full Test tour of Sri Lanka in nine years and could have a major impact on both teams’ qualification hopes.

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IND vs SL 1st Test: Check All You Need to Know for India vs Sri Lanka Test – Date, Time, Venue, Squads, TV Channel and Live Stream Details
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