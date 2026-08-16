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Home > Sports News > IND vs SL 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal Hits Maiden Test 150 as India Reach 460/9 Against Sri Lanka On Day 2

IND vs SL 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal Hits Maiden Test 150 as India Reach 460/9 Against Sri Lanka On Day 2

Devdutt Padikkal’s stunning 167 and Dhruv Jurel’s 57 helped India reach 460/9 against Sri Lanka on a rain-hit Day 2 of the first Test in Galle.

IND vs SL 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal Hits Maiden Test 150 as India Reach 460/9 Against Sri Lanka On Day 2. Photo: BCCI- X
IND vs SL 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal Hits Maiden Test 150 as India Reach 460/9 Against Sri Lanka On Day 2. Photo: BCCI- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-08-16 18:59 IST

Devdutt Padikkal produced the defining innings of the opening Test against Sri Lanka, scoring a magnificent 167 as India reached 460 for nine at the close of a rain-shortened second day in Galle on Sunday.

India resumed at 288 for two and appeared set for an even bigger total, but Sri Lanka returned from the lengthy weather interruption with renewed intensity. The hosts claimed seven wickets while conceding 172 runs, with their spinners finding greater turn and bounce from the surface.

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The start of play was delayed until 2:35pm because of rain and a wet outfield. Padikkal, unbeaten on 131 overnight, remained composed despite the interruption and completed his maiden Test score of 150 from 215 deliveries. He reached the landmark by pulling Asitha Fernando to the boundary.

However, India soon began losing wickets. Rishabh Pant was the first major dismissal of the day, falling for 39 while attempting to attack off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha. His lofted shot did not come off and Sonal Dinusha completed a running catch.

KL Rahul, who had retired hurt with cramps after scoring 77 on the opening day, returned to the crease but could add only four runs. Nuwantha again made an impact, getting the ball to turn and bounce sharply before Rahul edged it to Nishan Madhushka at short leg.

Sri Lanka then removed Padikkal just before the tea interval. Prabath Jayasuriya deceived the left-hander in flight, allowing wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella to complete the stumping. Padikkal’s 167 came from 215 balls and included a series of impressive strokes that strengthened his case for a prominent role in India’s batting order.

India were 364 for five at tea and lost Ravindra Jadeja soon after the restart. The all-rounder was trapped lbw by Nuwantha, leaving India six wickets down for 377.

Dhruv Jurel then provided valuable resistance. The wicketkeeper-batter made the most of a reprieve on 29 after Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva dropped a thick edge at first slip. Jurel went on to score 57, his first half-century in eight innings, before Jayasuriya and de Silva combined to end his innings.

Jurel’s partnership with Manav Suthar added 55 crucial runs for the seventh wicket. Suthar contributed 24, while the lower order continued to add useful runs as India moved towards 460.

Kuldeep Yadav was unbeaten on 12 at stumps, with Prasidh Krishna yet to open his account. India’s strong lower-order contribution will please captain Shubman Gill, particularly with Washington Sundar among the injured all-rounders.

Sri Lanka’s spinners ultimately brought India back from a dominant position, but the visitors remain firmly in control heading into the next day’s play.

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IND vs SL 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal Hits Maiden Test 150 as India Reach 460/9 Against Sri Lanka On Day 2
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IND vs SL 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal Hits Maiden Test 150 as India Reach 460/9 Against Sri Lanka On Day 2
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IND vs SL 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal Hits Maiden Test 150 as India Reach 460/9 Against Sri Lanka On Day 2
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