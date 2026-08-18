LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs SL 1st Test: Dinesh Chandimal Taken to Hospital After Shoulder, Neck Injury — Will He Be Ruled Out?

IND vs SL 1st Test: Dinesh Chandimal Taken to Hospital After Shoulder, Neck Injury — Will He Be Ruled Out?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Dinesh Chandimal suffered a right shoulder and neck injury while fielding on Day 4 and was taken to hospital for a precautionary scan. His availability for the remainder of the Test remains uncertain, with Sri Lanka awaiting the scan results.

Dinesh Chandimal was taken to hospital after injuring his neck and shoulder. Image Credit: ANI
Dinesh Chandimal was taken to hospital after injuring his neck and shoulder. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 13:04 IST

India vs Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal suffered a shoulder and neck injury during the morning session of the fourth day in the first test between India and Sri Lanka. The 36-year-old batter was taken off the field for medical inspections. In an update issued by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), it was revealed that Chandimal had to be taken to a hospital for further scans. His availability in this test has come under a cloud of concern, making matters worse for the hosts. 

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Dinesh Chandimal Injury Update

The latest update about Dinesh Chandimal’s injury is that the veteran right-handed batter had to leave the field after going down while trying to save a boundary. Chandimal appeared in discomfort after landing awkwardly. The team’s physiotherapist and medics attended to him and decided that he had to be taken to the hospital for a scan. 

You Might Be Interested In

IND vs SL: Will Dinesh Chandimal be Ruled Out of India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test?

With Sri Lanka batting fourth in what could be a mammoth chase, Dinesh Chandimal’s absence could harm the chances of Sri Lanka winning or, more realistically, saving this test. With him being taken for scans, there is a high chance that the 36-year-old does not bat in the second innings. The likelihood of Chandimal not batting would increase further if an injury to his neck is found. 

A neck injury could make it really difficult for the 36-year-old to bat in the final innings of the game. Meanwhile, a shoulder injury could also prevent him from running at his best, limiting his running motion. 

India vs Sri Lanka Live Updates

At the end of the first session on the fourth day of the test, it is India who are ahead in the game. The visitors, having lost four wickets in their second innings, have taken a lead of close to 300 runs. Dhruv Jurel was dismissed soon after lunch as the Indians lost half their team. 

The Shubman Gill-led side would be aiming to add another 80-100 runs before having a crack at the Lankan batting order. With rain expected to play a part in the remaining match, Chandimal’s absence could play a big role when it comes to the chase. 

Also Read: David Warner Drunk Driving Case: Will The Former Australian Cricketer Be Jailed? Check Judgment And Punishment

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs SL 1st Test: Dinesh Chandimal Taken to Hospital After Shoulder, Neck Injury — Will He Be Ruled Out?
Tags: Dinesh ChandimalIND Vs SLindia vs sri lanka

RELATED News

Lakshya Sen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BWF World Championship 2026 Round Of 64 Match In India?

David Warner Drunk Driving Case: Will The Former Australian Cricketer Be Jailed? Check Judgment And Punishment

IND vs SL, 1st Test: KL Rahul Hugs Devdutt Padikkal For Saving His Wicket In Heartwarming Moment On Day 4 In Galle | Watch VIDEO

Rodri Transfer to Barcelona: Spain’s Hero Sets Eyes on Champions League After Manchester City Exit

AUS vs BAN, 2nd Test: Ian Chappell Says ‘Bulls**t As Beau Webster Bats At No.7 Against Bangladesh In Shocking Defeat

LATEST NEWS

Is Gulzar Hindu, Muslim Or Sikh? Legendary Poet’s Real Name, Religious Background And Pakistan Connection Explained

IND vs SL 1st Test: Dinesh Chandimal Taken to Hospital After Shoulder, Neck Injury — Will He Be Ruled Out?

SSC CHSL Result 2026 Declared At ssc.gov.in: 3,515 Candidates Qualify

Viral ‘Rs 6 Crore Testicles’ Reel Leads Bhopal BBA Student, Gang To Kill Teen, Find No Buyer

Was Aamir Khan’s Nephew Imran Khan Taking A Dig At BJP? Actor Says, ‘No Politician Is The Country’

Ram Temple Donation Case: SIT Probe Clears Champat Rai And Anil Mishra In Theft Row

Mumbai Hit-And-Run: Speeding SUV Rams into Bystander at Mira Road, Driver Flees Spot, Video Surfaces

From Forensic Investigations to Entrepreneurship: How Akash Singh Thakur Is Building HALDIVA INDIA on Trust

What Is Divyastra Mk3? Meet India’s Indigenous Jet-Powered Weapon, Its Key Features And Why China, Pakistan Must Worry

Twisha Sharma Death: What Happened In Former Miss Pune’s Final Hour? CBI Chargesheet Reveals Details

IND vs SL 1st Test: Dinesh Chandimal Taken to Hospital After Shoulder, Neck Injury — Will He Be Ruled Out?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs SL 1st Test: Dinesh Chandimal Taken to Hospital After Shoulder, Neck Injury — Will He Be Ruled Out?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs SL 1st Test: Dinesh Chandimal Taken to Hospital After Shoulder, Neck Injury — Will He Be Ruled Out?
IND vs SL 1st Test: Dinesh Chandimal Taken to Hospital After Shoulder, Neck Injury — Will He Be Ruled Out?
IND vs SL 1st Test: Dinesh Chandimal Taken to Hospital After Shoulder, Neck Injury — Will He Be Ruled Out?
IND vs SL 1st Test: Dinesh Chandimal Taken to Hospital After Shoulder, Neck Injury — Will He Be Ruled Out?

QUICK LINKS