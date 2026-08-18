IND vs SL 1st Test: Dinesh Chandimal Taken to Hospital After Shoulder, Neck Injury — Will He Be Ruled Out?

India vs Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal suffered a shoulder and neck injury during the morning session of the fourth day in the first test between India and Sri Lanka. The 36-year-old batter was taken off the field for medical inspections. In an update issued by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), it was revealed that Chandimal had to be taken to a hospital for further scans. His availability in this test has come under a cloud of concern, making matters worse for the hosts.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Dinesh Chandimal Injury Update

The latest update about Dinesh Chandimal’s injury is that the veteran right-handed batter had to leave the field after going down while trying to save a boundary. Chandimal appeared in discomfort after landing awkwardly. The team’s physiotherapist and medics attended to him and decided that he had to be taken to the hospital for a scan.

IND vs SL: Will Dinesh Chandimal be Ruled Out of India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test?

With Sri Lanka batting fourth in what could be a mammoth chase, Dinesh Chandimal’s absence could harm the chances of Sri Lanka winning or, more realistically, saving this test. With him being taken for scans, there is a high chance that the 36-year-old does not bat in the second innings. The likelihood of Chandimal not batting would increase further if an injury to his neck is found.

A neck injury could make it really difficult for the 36-year-old to bat in the final innings of the game. Meanwhile, a shoulder injury could also prevent him from running at his best, limiting his running motion.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Updates

At the end of the first session on the fourth day of the test, it is India who are ahead in the game. The visitors, having lost four wickets in their second innings, have taken a lead of close to 300 runs. Dhruv Jurel was dismissed soon after lunch as the Indians lost half their team.

The Shubman Gill-led side would be aiming to add another 80-100 runs before having a crack at the Lankan batting order. With rain expected to play a part in the remaining match, Chandimal’s absence could play a big role when it comes to the chase.

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