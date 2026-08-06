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Home > Sports News > IND vs SL 1st Test: India On Cusp Of Joining England and Australia in Exclusive Club As Milestone Galle Test Awaits For Shubman Gill and Co

IND vs SL 1st Test: India On Cusp Of Joining England and Australia in Exclusive Club As Milestone Galle Test Awaits For Shubman Gill and Co

India will have more than WTC points at stake when they face Sri Lanka in the two-Test series, with the Galle opener set to mark a major moment in Test cricket.

IND vs SL 1st Test: India On Cusp Of Joining England and Australia in Exclusive Club As Milestone Test Awaits For Shubman Gill and Co. Photo X
IND vs SL 1st Test: India On Cusp Of Joining England and Australia in Exclusive Club As Milestone Test Awaits For Shubman Gill and Co. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 22:22 IST

The Indian men’s cricket team is set to achieve a significant milestone when it takes the field against Sri Lanka in the opening Test of the two-match series in Galle on August 15. The fixture will mark India’s 600th Test match, making them only the third nation in cricket history to reach the landmark.

Only England and Australia have previously crossed the 600-Test mark, underlining India’s remarkable contribution to the longest format of the game since making its debut nearly a century ago.

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The upcoming series also carries added significance for India as they look to keep their hopes of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final alive. After the first Test at the Galle International Cricket Stadium, the second and final match of the series will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo from August 23 to 27.

England remain the most experienced Test-playing nation, having featured in 1,097 matches since contesting the first-ever Test against Australia in Melbourne in March 1877. Australia occupy second place with 882 Tests, while India will move into an exclusive group by reaching the 600-match milestone in Galle.

India entered Test cricket in 1932 with their maiden match against England. Since then, the team has grown into one of the format’s strongest sides, recording 186 victories across 599 matches heading into the Sri Lanka series.

While the achievement highlights India’s rich Test history, there is still ground to cover in terms of total victories. Australia lead that chart with 426 Test wins, followed by England with 405. South Africa have registered 191 wins, while the West Indies have 187, leaving India fifth on the all-time list with 186 victories.

India will also take confidence from their impressive record against Sri Lanka in the longest format. The two sides have met in 46 Test matches, with India winning 22 and losing only seven. The remaining contests have ended in draws.

The most recent Test series between the neighbours took place in India in 2022, when Rohit Sharma guided the hosts to a comfortable 2-0 series sweep.

India have never lost a home Test to Sri Lanka, winning 13 and drawing nine of the 22 matches played on Indian soil.

In Sri Lanka, the rivalry has been more competitive. India have claimed nine victories from 24 Tests, while Sri Lanka have won seven. Eight matches have finished without a result.

The last Test series between the teams in Sri Lanka came in 2017, when Virat Kohli’s side dominated the hosts with a memorable 3-0 whitewash. India will now hope to celebrate another historic chapter by marking their 600th Test with a winning start in Galle.

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IND vs SL 1st Test: India On Cusp Of Joining England and Australia in Exclusive Club As Milestone Galle Test Awaits For Shubman Gill and Co
Tags: galle testIND Vs SLindia 600 test matchesindia 600th testindia test cricketindia test milestoneindia vs sri lankaWorld Test Championshipwtc 2025

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IND vs SL 1st Test: India On Cusp Of Joining England and Australia in Exclusive Club As Milestone Galle Test Awaits For Shubman Gill and Co

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IND vs SL 1st Test: India On Cusp Of Joining England and Australia in Exclusive Club As Milestone Galle Test Awaits For Shubman Gill and Co
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