IND vs SL, 1st Test: India’s Likely Combination Against Sri Lanka And Galle Pitch Report — Revealed

IND vs SL, 1st Test: With less than 24 hours for the first of the two Tests between Sri Lanka and India at the Galle International Stadium in Galle, the pitch has reportedly been revealed for the same. Along with the pitch, India’s likely combination for the series-opener has also been unveiled. What will they look like? Find out here.

IND vs SL, 1st Test: What will the pitch look like at the Galle International Stadium?

According to The Times of India, the deck at the Galle International Stadium is expected to be full of runs at least for the first two days before the pitch likely begins to break. Accordingly, the combination for the Indian team is likely to be two seamers and three spinners. While Mohammed Siraj has cemented his spot as one of the two seamers, the second is likely to be a toss-up between Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar. While Auqib Nabi was selected as Jasprit Bumrah’s injury replacement, the right-arm pacer didn’t quite impress in the three-day practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI in Colombo.

As far as the visitors’ spin-bowling unit goes, Ravindra Jadeja remains a lock, given the batting cushion he provides. Uncapped player Saransh Jain remains unlikely, with Manav Suthar and Kuldeep Yadav looking like the frontrunners to take the remaining two spots as spinners.

IND vs SL, 1st Test: When did Sri Lanka last beat India in a Test series?

The upcoming two-Test rubber is likely the most anticipated one in a long time between India and Sri Lanka. While India have had the upper hand against Sri Lanka in the last few years and haven’t lost a Test series to the Island nation since 2008, they are without some big names. The likes of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane have retired, while Jasprit Bumrah is out injured. Although only three players in Jadeja, Kuldeep and KL Rahul have played Test cricket in Sri Lanka before, the tourists have plenty of promising names coming with a potential of making an impact.

While India have been dealing with a plethora of injuries, Sri Lanka have also been dented with the same factor to key batters in Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis. Barring Prabath Jayasuriya, the hosts also have an inexperienced spin-bowling unit, meaning it will take some heavylifting to beat the tourists.