LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs SL, 1st Test: India’s Likely Combination Against Sri Lanka And Galle Pitch Report — Revealed

IND vs SL, 1st Test: India’s Likely Combination Against Sri Lanka And Galle Pitch Report — Revealed

With less than 24 hours for the first of the two Tests between Sri Lanka and India at the Galle International Stadium in Galle, the pitch has reportedly been revealed for the same.

IND vs SL, 1st Test: India's Likely Combination And Galle Pitch Report — Revealed. (Image Credits: BCCI X/X)
IND vs SL, 1st Test: India's Likely Combination And Galle Pitch Report — Revealed. (Image Credits: BCCI X/X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 12:06 IST

IND vs SL, 1st Test: With less than 24 hours for the first of the two Tests between Sri Lanka and India at the Galle International Stadium in Galle, the pitch has reportedly been revealed for the same. Along with the pitch, India’s likely combination for the series-opener has also been unveiled. What will they look like? Find out here.

IND vs SL, 1st Test: What will the pitch look like at the Galle International Stadium?

According to The Times of India, the deck at the Galle International Stadium is expected to be full of runs at least for the first two days before the pitch likely begins to break. Accordingly, the combination for the Indian team is likely to be two seamers and three spinners. While Mohammed Siraj has cemented his spot as one of the two seamers, the second is likely to be a toss-up between Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar. While Auqib Nabi was selected as Jasprit Bumrah’s injury replacement, the right-arm pacer didn’t quite impress in the three-day practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI in Colombo.

You Might Be Interested In

As far as the visitors’ spin-bowling unit goes, Ravindra Jadeja remains a lock, given the batting cushion he provides. Uncapped player Saransh Jain remains unlikely, with Manav Suthar and Kuldeep Yadav looking like the frontrunners to take the remaining two spots as spinners.

IND vs SL, 1st Test: When did Sri Lanka last beat India in a Test series?

The upcoming two-Test rubber is likely the most anticipated one in a long time between India and Sri Lanka. While India have had the upper hand against Sri Lanka in the last few years and haven’t lost a Test series to the Island nation since 2008, they are without some big names. The likes of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane have retired, while Jasprit Bumrah is out injured. Although only three players in Jadeja, Kuldeep and KL Rahul have played Test cricket in Sri Lanka before, the tourists have plenty of promising names coming with a potential of making an impact.

While India have been dealing with a plethora of injuries, Sri Lanka have also been dented with the same factor to key batters in Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis. Barring Prabath Jayasuriya, the hosts also have an inexperienced spin-bowling unit, meaning it will take some heavylifting to beat the tourists.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs SL, 1st Test: India’s Likely Combination Against Sri Lanka And Galle Pitch Report — Revealed
Tags: IND Vs SLpathum-nissankaRavindra JadejaSri Lanka National Cricket Teamteam india

RELATED News

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Awkward Expression Viral After Being Congratulated On His Marriage By Al Nassr Teammates

Who Is Tanzid Hasan Tamim? Opener Becomes Bangladesh’s First Test Centurion In Australia As Tourists Take Complete Control In Darwin

Is VVS Laxman Replacing Ajit Agarkar As India’s Chief Selector? BCCI Set To Give Ex-Cricketer Big Role | Report

Ferran Torres Transfer News: FC Barcelona Forward Set To Be Traded To Paris Saint-Germain For Hefty Sum | Report

Pedro Porro Receives Hero’s Welcome at Tottenham After Spain’s World Cup Triumph

LATEST NEWS

What Is a Shadow Transhipment Network? The China Route That Has Put India Under US Scanner

Bangladesh Cleric Enayet Ullah Abbasi Spews Hatred Against PM Modi, India: Who is He?

Batwara 1947 Review: Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta Lead A Moving Partition Drama That Puts Humanity Before Hatred

Ambala Violence: Why Haryana Sikh Community Protested and What Are Their Demands?

One Artisan, One Creation, One Livelihood: Celebrating India’s Handmade Heritage

Renukaswamy Murder Case: What Did Actor Darshan’s Co-Accused Pradosh Rao Tell The Court In His Approver Plea?

UP Elections 2027: Can Kasganj’s ‘Lucky Seat’ Trend Predict Who Will Rule Uttar Pradesh Next?

What Was Operation Safed Sagar? When Was It Launched, Which Aircraft Took Part And What Was Its Objective?

Mika Singh and Chinki Minki Announce a New Property Investment Together, Marking a New Chapter of Growth

Vishwanath & Sons Review: 3/5, Suriya And Mamitha Baiju Hold Together A Warm Family Drama That Loses Its Way In The Second Half

IND vs SL, 1st Test: India’s Likely Combination Against Sri Lanka And Galle Pitch Report — Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs SL, 1st Test: India’s Likely Combination Against Sri Lanka And Galle Pitch Report — Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs SL, 1st Test: India’s Likely Combination Against Sri Lanka And Galle Pitch Report — Revealed
IND vs SL, 1st Test: India’s Likely Combination Against Sri Lanka And Galle Pitch Report — Revealed
IND vs SL, 1st Test: India’s Likely Combination Against Sri Lanka And Galle Pitch Report — Revealed
IND vs SL, 1st Test: India’s Likely Combination Against Sri Lanka And Galle Pitch Report — Revealed

QUICK LINKS