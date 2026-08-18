IND vs SL, 1st Test: KL Rahul Hugs Devdutt Padikkal For Saving His Wicket In Heartwarming Moment On Day 4 In Galle | Watch VIDEO

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 4: Team India opener KL Rahul shared a heartwarming moment with his batting partner Devdutt Padikkal on the decisive Day 4 of the opening Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. A video of the heartwarming moment viral, leaving the Sri Lankan players unimpressed, given the decision to dismiss Rahul was eventually overturned.

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 4: Why did KL Rahul hug Devdutt Padikkal at the Galle International Stadium?

The moment occurred in the 11th over of the innings sent down by Sri Lanka’s premier off-spinner Prabath Jayasuriya. With Jayasuriya’s good length delivery going with the arm hitting him on the pad, the elegant right-hander had started walking as soon as the umpire raised the dreaded finger. However, it was Padikkal that urged the Karnataka-born cricketer to review the decision. With the ball tracking showing that the ball would have bounced over the stumps, Rahul couldn’t help but thank the left-handed batter for saving his wicket.

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 4: Team India lose three wickets but lead goes past 250

Meanwhile, the visitors’ lead has crossed well over 250 in Galle, making it almost an insurmountable task for Sri Lanka, given they have to bat last on a deteriorating Day 5 pitch. Despite the lifeline on 25, Rahul couldn’t make the most of it and perished three overs later by adding only 10 more runs to his total. The 34-year-old stepped out against Jayasuriya trying to go over mid-off but the ball looped off the leading of the bat and the fielder took an easy catch. Shubman Gill has proved to be the latest batter to depart after Jayasuriya trapped him lbw only for 8, making it only 24 runs in the match for the visiting captain.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the first to go as Asitha Fernando got him to nick off to Niroshan Dickwella behind the stumps, sending the left-handed batter packing for 0 off 3 deliveries. The visitors got a 178-run lead after bowling Sri Lanka out for 284. The home side ran the risk of not even being able to avoid the follow-on but the 146-run stand between Sonal Dinusha and Dickwella ensured that Sri Lanka made a decent recovery after being 90/5 at one stage.