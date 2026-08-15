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Home > Sports News > IND vs SL, 1st Test: KL Rahul Rushes To Check Up On Nishan Madushka As Sri Lankan Cricketer Cops Blow Off His Shot | WATCH VIDEO

IND vs SL, 1st Test: KL Rahul Rushes To Check Up On Nishan Madushka As Sri Lankan Cricketer Cops Blow Off His Shot | WATCH VIDEO

Team India opener KL Rahul was quick to check up on Sri Lankan cricketer Nishan Madushka on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium in Galle.

IND vs SL, 1st Test: KL Rahul Rushes To Check Up On Nishan Madushka As Sri Lankan Cricketer Cops Blow Off His Shot | WATCH VIDEO. (Image Credits: BCCI X/Screengrab)
IND vs SL, 1st Test: KL Rahul Rushes To Check Up On Nishan Madushka As Sri Lankan Cricketer Cops Blow Off His Shot | WATCH VIDEO. (Image Credits: BCCI X/Screengrab)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 12:50 IST

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 1: Team India opener KL Rahul was quick to check up on Sri Lankan cricketer Nishan Madushka on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. The Karnataka-born cricketer’s strong sweep shot left Madushka with a blow to his helmet as the latter was fielding at short leg. Hence, Rahul was seen rushing to check on him as a video of the same surfaced on social media.

IND vs SL, 1st Test, What is Nishan Madushka’s condition after catching a blow at the Galle International Stadium?

The incident occurred in the 10th over of the innings when Sri Lankan skipper Dhananjaya de Silva introduced his premier spinner Prabath Jayasuriya to bowl on. The fifth delivery of the over saw the right-handed batter go down low to unleash a sweep but Madushka, who was fielding at short leg was struck. Madushka had to undergo concussion tests and he was eventually out of the field. While reports claimed that he has been taken to the hospital, the injury doesn’t seem to be exceedingly serious and he should be back on the field.

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IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 1: Team India win an important toss at the Galle International Stadium

Meanwhile, the tourists won an important toss at the Galle International Stadium and Shubman Gill opted to bat first. There was no drastic change from India in their line-up, while Sri Lanka handed a debut to Nuwantha.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando.
At lunch, the visitors walked to 101/1, losing Yashasvi Jaiswal for 37 off 32 deliveries following a disastrous mix-up with Rahul. With the wicket looking docile, India should back themselves up to rack up a good first-innings total.
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IND vs SL, 1st Test: KL Rahul Rushes To Check Up On Nishan Madushka As Sri Lankan Cricketer Cops Blow Off His Shot | WATCH VIDEO
Tags: IND Vs SLkl rahulNishan MadushkaSri Lanka National Cricket Teamteam india

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IND vs SL, 1st Test: KL Rahul Rushes To Check Up On Nishan Madushka As Sri Lankan Cricketer Cops Blow Off His Shot | WATCH VIDEO

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IND vs SL, 1st Test: KL Rahul Rushes To Check Up On Nishan Madushka As Sri Lankan Cricketer Cops Blow Off His Shot | WATCH VIDEO
IND vs SL, 1st Test: KL Rahul Rushes To Check Up On Nishan Madushka As Sri Lankan Cricketer Cops Blow Off His Shot | WATCH VIDEO
IND vs SL, 1st Test: KL Rahul Rushes To Check Up On Nishan Madushka As Sri Lankan Cricketer Cops Blow Off His Shot | WATCH VIDEO
IND vs SL, 1st Test: KL Rahul Rushes To Check Up On Nishan Madushka As Sri Lankan Cricketer Cops Blow Off His Shot | WATCH VIDEO

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