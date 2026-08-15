IND vs SL, 1st Test: KL Rahul Rushes To Check Up On Nishan Madushka As Sri Lankan Cricketer Cops Blow Off His Shot | WATCH VIDEO

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 1: Team India opener KL Rahul was quick to check up on Sri Lankan cricketer Nishan Madushka on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. The Karnataka-born cricketer’s strong sweep shot left Madushka with a blow to his helmet as the latter was fielding at short leg. Hence, Rahul was seen rushing to check on him as a video of the same surfaced on social media.

IND vs SL, 1st Test, What is Nishan Madushka’s condition after catching a blow at the Galle International Stadium?

The incident occurred in the 10th over of the innings when Sri Lankan skipper Dhananjaya de Silva introduced his premier spinner Prabath Jayasuriya to bowl on. The fifth delivery of the over saw the right-handed batter go down low to unleash a sweep but Madushka, who was fielding at short leg was struck. Madushka had to undergo concussion tests and he was eventually out of the field. While reports claimed that he has been taken to the hospital, the injury doesn’t seem to be exceedingly serious and he should be back on the field.

KL Rahul swept hard, and the ball struck the Sri Lankan player hard. He has gone off the field and has been taken to the hospital for a medical check-up. Hope he recovers soon. 💔 A good gesture from KL Rahul, who immediately went to check on him after seeing the injury. pic.twitter.com/Fp8Bg836hs — KLassy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@KLassified_01) August 15, 2026

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 1: Team India win an important toss at the Galle International Stadium

Meanwhile, the tourists won an important toss at the Galle International Stadium and Shubman Gill opted to bat first. There was no drastic change from India in their line-up, while Sri Lanka handed a debut to Nuwantha.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.