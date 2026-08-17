IND vs SL, 1st Test Match Highlights: Manav Suthar, Ravindra Jadeja Shine as India Bowl Sri Lanka Out For 284, Take 178-Run Lead on Day 3

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 3: Despite Sonal Dinusha’s gutsy century, Team India are well in control of the opening Test against Sri Lanka as the contest heads to Day 4. After being bowled out for 462, Ravindra Jadeja and Manav Suthar shared seven wickets between them to hand the tourists a 178-run lead and hold all the aces ahead of Day 4. Due to dark clouds and unfavourable light, early stumps in Galle.

Replying to India’s 462, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 284 despite a spirited sixth-wicket ​partnership of 146 between Dinusha (100) and Niroshan Dickwella (80). India could not add to their ​first-innings lead of 178 as dark clouds and the possibility of a ⁠storm prompted an early end to the day three action.

Earlier, Sri Lanka needed only ​four balls to take India’s final first-innings wicket, but soon found themselves in deep trouble ​after losing half their own side during the morning session. Mohammed Siraj opened the floodgates by dismissing Nishan Fernando for a second-ball duck before India’s three-pronged spin attack took control.

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar (4-76) struck with ​his first delivery as Dinesh Chandimal (4) edged behind. Lahiru Udara (27) struck six fours before ​slicing Suthar to backward point. Shubman Gill then produced a stunning diving catch at extra cover, leaping to ‌his ⁠left to send back Kamindu Mendis (14) off Kuldeep Yadav.