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Home > Sports News > IND vs SL, 1st Test Match Highlights: Manav Suthar, Ravindra Jadeja Shine as India Bowl Sri Lanka Out For 284, Take 178-Run Lead on Day 3

IND vs SL, 1st Test Match Highlights: Manav Suthar, Ravindra Jadeja Shine as India Bowl Sri Lanka Out For 284, Take 178-Run Lead on Day 3

Despite Sonal Dinusha's gutsy century, Team India are well in control of the opening Test against Sri Lanka as the contest heads to Day 4.

IND vs SL, 1st Test Match Highlights: Manav Suthar, Ravindra Jadeja Shine as India Bowl Sri Lanka Out For 284, Take 178-Run Lead on Day 3. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
IND vs SL, 1st Test Match Highlights: Manav Suthar, Ravindra Jadeja Shine as India Bowl Sri Lanka Out For 284, Take 178-Run Lead on Day 3. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 17:57 IST

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 3: Despite Sonal Dinusha’s gutsy century, Team India are well in control of the opening Test against Sri Lanka as the contest heads to Day 4. After being bowled out for 462, Ravindra Jadeja and Manav Suthar shared seven wickets between them to hand the tourists a 178-run lead and hold all the aces ahead of Day 4. Due to dark clouds and unfavourable light, early stumps in Galle.

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 3: Sri Lanka lose five wickets in morning session to slide into a hole

Replying to India’s 462, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 284 despite a spirited sixth-wicket ​partnership of 146 between Dinusha (100) and Niroshan Dickwella (80). India could not add to their ​first-innings lead of 178 as dark clouds and the possibility of a ⁠storm prompted an early end to the day three action.
Earlier, Sri Lanka needed only ​four balls to take India’s final first-innings wicket, but soon found themselves in deep trouble ​after losing half their own side during the morning session. Mohammed Siraj opened the floodgates by dismissing Nishan Fernando for a second-ball duck before India’s three-pronged spin attack took control.
Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar (4-76) struck with ​his first delivery as Dinesh Chandimal (4) edged behind. Lahiru Udara (27) struck six fours before ​slicing Suthar to backward point. Shubman Gill then produced a stunning diving catch at extra cover, leaping to ‌his ⁠left to send back Kamindu Mendis (14) off Kuldeep Yadav.
The collapse became a full-blown crisis when Ravindra Jadeja had Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva caught at slip for 21, leaving the hosts reeling at 90-5. Dickwella and Dinusha, however, mounted a defiant fightback that frustrated ​India through the afternoon. Playing ​his first test ⁠in three years, Dickwella was given a reprieve on 20 when KL Rahul dropped him at slip. He made India pay, combining ​with Dinusha to deny the visitors a wicket throughout the second ​session.
Dickwella eventually ⁠fell caught behind off Prasidh Krishna, but Dinusha could not be denied his hundred, which he brought up with a single off Suthar. His splendid innings, featuring four fours and two ⁠sixes, ended ​when Jadeja (3-57) trapped him lbw.
Dinusha, convinced he had got ​an inside edge, immediately reviewed the decision. But UltraEdge showed no contact, and he walked off shaking his ​head after a stellar innings.
It remains to be seen how the weather forecast will be on Day 4.
(With inputs from Reuters)
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IND vs SL, 1st Test Match Highlights: Manav Suthar, Ravindra Jadeja Shine as India Bowl Sri Lanka Out For 284, Take 178-Run Lead on Day 3
Tags: IND Vs SLManav SutharRavindra JadejaSri Lanka National Cricket Teamteam india

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IND vs SL, 1st Test Match Highlights: Manav Suthar, Ravindra Jadeja Shine as India Bowl Sri Lanka Out For 284, Take 178-Run Lead on Day 3
IND vs SL, 1st Test Match Highlights: Manav Suthar, Ravindra Jadeja Shine as India Bowl Sri Lanka Out For 284, Take 178-Run Lead on Day 3
IND vs SL, 1st Test Match Highlights: Manav Suthar, Ravindra Jadeja Shine as India Bowl Sri Lanka Out For 284, Take 178-Run Lead on Day 3
IND vs SL, 1st Test Match Highlights: Manav Suthar, Ravindra Jadeja Shine as India Bowl Sri Lanka Out For 284, Take 178-Run Lead on Day 3

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