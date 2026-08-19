IND vs SL 1st Test Match Highlights: Manav Suthar Stars With 10-Wicket Haul as India Beat Sri Lanka By 165 Runs in Galle

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: India took a lead in the Test series against Sri Lanka thanks to a 10-wicket haul from Manav Suthar. The left-arm spinner, having picked four wickets in the second innings, bowled India to a 165-run victory in Galle with a six-wicket haul in the fourth innings. With the bat in hand, it was Devdutt Padikkal’s 167 in the first innings that set up a huge win for the Shubman Gill-led side.

India vs Sri Lanka: Manav Suthar Shines With Maiden 10-Wicket Haul

Manav Suthar continued his fine form in only his second Test. Having been named the player of the match in his first test against Afghanistan, Suthar picked up a 10-wicket haul in the first match of the series in Galle.

The left-arm spinner dismissed Lahiru Udara, Prabhath Jayasuriya, and Lahiru Kumara twice across the match. Meanwhile, he got the better of Dinesh Chandimal in the second innings before dismissing his concussion substitute Pasindu Sooriyabandara in the fourth innings. Suthar’s other scalps in the game included Sonal Dinusha and Keshara Nuwantha.

India vs Sri Lanka: Devdutt Padikkal Scores Century on Test Return

Making a return to the Test team, Devdutt Padikkal scored a century in the first innings. The left-handed batter reached the triple-digit figure for the first time in his career on the opening day of the test. Padikkal remained the top scorer, making 167 runs in the innings. He was duly supported by KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel, who scored half-centuries, powering India to a huge score of 462 runs.

Padikkal, who replaced injured Sai Sudharsan at number three, continued his fine form in the second innings, scoring 44 runs. However, it was Rishabh Pant who played a blinder of a knock, scoring 66 runs in only 69 balls as the visitors pushed the accelerator pedal.

India Takes 1-0 Lead Against Sri Lanka

A clinical victory for #TeamIndia in the Galle Test. Manav Suthar’s 6 wicket haul in the second innings, guides India to a 165 run win over Sri Lanka. Scorecard – https://t.co/M9LVyCAp8y #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/QxAhFQGZke — BCCI (@BCCI) August 19, 2026







With their 165-run win, India has taken a 1-0 lead against Sri Lanka. The hosts can only square the series but would need a win in the final test. Given the World Test Championship standings, it was a vital win for the visitors. A series win in Sri Lanka will bost the little chance they have of making the WTC Final.

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