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Home > Sports News > IND vs SL 1st Test Match Highlights: Sri Lanka’s Top Order Crumbles in 372-Chase, Bowlers Help India Dominate Day 4

IND vs SL 1st Test Match Highlights: Sri Lanka’s Top Order Crumbles in 372-Chase, Bowlers Help India Dominate Day 4

Team India are in pole position to win the first Test against Sri Lanka after their bowlers dominated Day 4. Playing at the Galle International Stadium in Galle, Sri Lanka were 84/4 at Stumps on Day 4, needing 288 more runs to win with six wickets in hand on the final day. This came after India were bowled out for 193 in their second innings, therefore setting up a target of 372 runs to win for the hosts.

IND vs SL, 1st Test: India Take Pole Position After Bowlers Dominate Day 4 in Galle
IND vs SL, 1st Test: India Take Pole Position After Bowlers Dominate Day 4 in Galle

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 18:39 IST

Team India are in pole position to win the first Test against Sri Lanka after their bowlers dominated Day 4. Playing at the Galle International Stadium in Galle, Sri Lanka were 84/4 at Stumps on Day 4, needing 288 more runs to win with six wickets in hand on the final day. This came after India were bowled out for 193 in their second innings, therefore setting up a target of 372 runs to win for the hosts. 

What happened on Day 4?

Despite a rollicking half-century from Rishabh Pant (66 in 69 balls, with eight fours and two sixes), none of the Indian batters managed to stick around after getting a start. Asitha took a four-wicket haul, while Prabath took three wickets. India led by 371 runs, setting SL 372 to chase and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

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India started the second session at 116/4, with Rishabh Pant (unbeaten 21) and Dhruv Jurel (unbeaten 5) unbeaten. India was leading by 294 runs. Sri Lanka struck early in the session, with Asitha Fernando getting Dhruv Jurel (7). SL was 120/5. Rishabh, however, continued the onslaught, collecting boundaries, smashing Keshara Nuwantha for three fours in the 36th over.

In the next over, Pant thumped Lahiru Kumara for a six over long leg, reaching his 20th Test fifty in 53 balls, with six fours and two sixes. Pant also became the first Indian to reach 100 Test sixes, and fourth overall. Pant hit Lahiru for two more fours in the 39th over, before falling to him for 69-ball 66, with eight fours and two sixes. India was reduced to 174/6.

Match so far?

Earlier, despite Sonal Dinusha’s maiden Test hundred on Day 3 of the first Test match, Sri Lanka could only make 284 in the first innings in response to India’s 462, and the Shubman Gill-led side took a big lead of 178 runs in Galle.

Dinusha and the wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella added 146 runs for the sixth wicket and kept Indian bowlers at bay, but the seamer Prasidh Krishna dismissed Dickwella for 80 runs in the 62nd over. Sonal stuck around to get a ton, but Suthar (4/76) and Jadeja (3/57) denied Sri Lanka a chance to score bigger.

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IND vs SL 1st Test Match Highlights: Sri Lanka’s Top Order Crumbles in 372-Chase, Bowlers Help India Dominate Day 4
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IND vs SL 1st Test Match Highlights: Sri Lanka’s Top Order Crumbles in 372-Chase, Bowlers Help India Dominate Day 4
IND vs SL 1st Test Match Highlights: Sri Lanka’s Top Order Crumbles in 372-Chase, Bowlers Help India Dominate Day 4
IND vs SL 1st Test Match Highlights: Sri Lanka’s Top Order Crumbles in 372-Chase, Bowlers Help India Dominate Day 4
IND vs SL 1st Test Match Highlights: Sri Lanka’s Top Order Crumbles in 372-Chase, Bowlers Help India Dominate Day 4

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