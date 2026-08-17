IND vs SL, 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Fifth Indian Bowler To Claim 350 Wickets | Check Top 4 List

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 3: Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja continues to prove why he holds the No.1 ranking in the ICC all-rounder rankings. The veteran cricketer has now become the fifth Indian bowler to take 350 wickets as he accomplished the feat on Day 3 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium in Galle.

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 3: Who are the top four Indian bowlers above Ravindra Jadeja with most wickets?

The top four Indian bowlers to take at least 350 Test wickets are Anil Kumble (619), Ravichandran Ashwin (537), Kapil Dev (434) and Harbhajan Singh (417). He is also the fourth all-rounder and second Indian to achieve the double of 4000 runs and 350 scalps in Test cricket, joining Kapil Dev, Ian Botham and Daniel Vettori. The moment came in the 67th over of the innings as the Saurashtra all-rounder drew an edge off Keshara Nuwantha and Shubman Gill took a catch to end the debutant’s stay. It is also Jadeja’s second wicket of the innings, dismissing Sri Lankan skipper Dhananjaya de Silva earlier for 21.

After losing five wickets early, Sonal Dinusha and Niroshan Dickwella dug in to stitch a 146-run stand, dragging the hosts back into the contest. However, Dickwella missed out on a hundred by 20 runs as Prasidh Krishna got him to nick to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps. At the time of writing this, the home side had successfully avoid the follow-on.

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 3: Team India amass 462 as Devdutt Padikkal top-scores for the tourists

Meanwhile, the visiting side have amassed a mammoth total of 462 after Gill won an important toss on Day 1 at the Galle International Stadium. The total of 462 in 116.4 overs largely came on the back of Devdutt Padikkal’s 167 off 230 deliveries, laced with 15 fours and a six. KL Rahul (82) and Dhruv Jurel (51) chipped in with half-centuries, while Yashasvi Jaiswal (32) and Rishabh Pant (62) also contributed with their own share of runs. For Sri Lanka, Keshara Nuwantha and Prabath Jayasuriya shared seven wickets between them, while Asitha Fernando claimed a couple but it was a toll for the hosts.

Keeping in mind their current state, Sri Lanka will struggle to avoid even the follow-on and must bat deep into Day 3 to get as close as they can to the visitors’ total. On the other hand, India will strive for regular breakthroughs, given most of Day 2 was washed out due to showers and the forecast for the remaining days, including Day 3 is not promising either. Keeping in mind the World Test Championship (WTC) final, both India and Sri Lanka need nothing less than a 2-0 victory to stand a chance of playing in the decider.