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Home > Sports News > IND vs SL 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Becomes First Indian to Hit 100 Test Sixes, Fastest Batter to Reach Landmark

IND vs SL 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Becomes First Indian to Hit 100 Test Sixes, Fastest Batter to Reach Landmark

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has become the first Indian and fourth cricketer to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket and also became the quickest to get to the elusive milestone.

IND vs SL: Rishabh Pant Becomes First Indian Batter To Clobber 100 Test Sixes And Quickest To The Landmark. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
IND vs SL: Rishabh Pant Becomes First Indian Batter To Clobber 100 Test Sixes And Quickest To The Landmark. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-18 14:04 IST

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 3: Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has become the first Indian and fourth cricketer to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket and also became the quickest to get to the elusive milestone. Pant achieved the milestone on Day 4 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium in Galle.

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 3: Who are the other three players to get to 100 sixes in the format?

Recently-retired England all-rounder and former Test captain Ben Stokes holds the top spot when it comes to most sixes in the format, striking 138 of them in 122 games. Ex-New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum had struck 107 of them in his 101 Test appearances. Adam Gilchrist is third in the ranking with exactly 100 in 96 matches. Gilchrist had notably become the first batter to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket.

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With Pant reaching the milestone in 51 matches and 89 innings, the left-hander has now become the fastest to get there. The moment occurred in the 37th over of the innings sent down by Lahiru Kumara as the 28-year-old leant on the off-side and barely moved his feet but generated enough power to swipe it over his right shoulder to smite the ball for a six behind the wicket. In the process, he also got to his fifty only in 53 deliveries.

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 3: Rishabh Pant goes hammer and tongs as India’s lead stretches beyond 300

With Pant at the crease and keeping the big shots coming at will, the match is rapidly slipping out of Sri Lanka’s hands as it would leave them to chase more than 400 on a Day 5 surface. On Day 3, the tourists had bowled the Lankans out for 284, thereby gaining a hefty 178-run lead after amassing 462 in their first innings. However, bad light and dark skies on Day 3 didn’t allow India to start their second innings on Day 3.

However, the hosts made a good start on Day 4, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal for a three-ball duck. But KL Rahul (35) and Devdutt Padikkal (44) dug in to increase their side’s lead. Sri Lanka did hit back with wickets of Shubman Gill (8) and Dhruv Jurel (7) but Pant’s brisk knock of 66 has put the tourists ahead, with the lead going beyond 350.

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IND vs SL 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Becomes First Indian to Hit 100 Test Sixes, Fastest Batter to Reach Landmark
Tags: IND Vs SLrishabh pantSri Lanka National Cricket Teamteam india

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IND vs SL 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Becomes First Indian to Hit 100 Test Sixes, Fastest Batter to Reach Landmark
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IND vs SL 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Becomes First Indian to Hit 100 Test Sixes, Fastest Batter to Reach Landmark
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