IND vs SL, 1st Test: When Will Match Resume in Galle? Rain Delays Sri Lanka’s 372-Run Chase vs India

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 4: With Team India bundled out for 193 on Day 4 of the first Test at the Galle International Stadium in Galle, they have set Sri Lanka an imposing 372 to win the series-opener. However, showers have interrupted the start of Sri Lanka’s run-chase and will result in a delayed kickoff to their innings. When is the resumption time of the run-chase?

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 4: When will match resume at the Galle International Stadium?

The showers interrupted play on Day 1 and almost the entire next day and has made its presence yet again. According to the latest update, it has stopped raining, with the sun out and the covers from the pitch have been completely removed. However, since the groundstaff will take some time to get the ground ready for play, the umpires will head out for an inspection. Post that, a resumption time is likely to be announced.

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 4: Sri Lanka suffer big injury jolt ahead of massive run-chase

With a massive 372 to hunt down to take a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series, the home side have lost their experienced batter Dinesh Chandimal after getting injured while fielding. It has emerged that the right-handed batter hurt his shoulder and tumbled after putting in a dive as the body resulted in a hard landing. The former skipper was taken to a nearby hospital for a precautionary scan and the sings were that there is no internal injury.

However, a concussion substitute in Pasindu Sooriyabandara has been named. Sooriyabandara, the uncapped player, flexed his fielding skills in the 43rd over of the innings to get the better of Ravindra Jadeja for 8 by putting in a full-length dive while running back from square leg. The 26-year-old has a sizeable experience in first-class cricket, featuring in 68 matches and scoring 4893 runs alongside an average of 54.36 with 14 hundreds. Sri Lanka will need him to come to the fore on a tricky Galle surface.

On Day 3, the tourists had bowled the Lankans out for 284, thereby gaining a hefty 178-run lead after amassing 462 in their first innings. However, bad light and dark skies on Day 3 didn’t allow India to start their second innings on Day 3. However, the hosts made a good start on Day 4, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal for a three-ball duck. But KL Rahul (35) and Devdutt Padikkal (44) dug in to increase their side’s lead. Sri Lanka did hit back with wickets of Shubman Gill (8) and Dhruv Jurel (7) but Pant’s brisk knock of 66 turned the momentum decisively in India’s favour. Asitha Fernando proved to be the pick of Sri Lanka’s bowlers in the second innings with four scalps.