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Home > Sports News > IND vs SL, 1st Test: When Will Play Begin In Galle On Day 1? Latest Update On Galle Weather

IND vs SL, 1st Test: When Will Play Begin In Galle On Day 1? Latest Update On Galle Weather

With Team India making a strong start and losing only one wicket through to lunch, covers were forced on the pitch on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium in Galle.

IND vs SL, 1st Test: When Will Play Begin In Galle On Day 1? Latest Update On Galle Weather. (Image Credits: BCCI X/X)
IND vs SL, 1st Test: When Will Play Begin In Galle On Day 1? Latest Update On Galle Weather. (Image Credits: BCCI X/X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 13:22 IST

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 1: With Team India making a strong start and losing only one wicket through to lunch, covers were forced on the pitch on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. As a result, the start of the second session has also been delayed at Galle. When will play resume on the opening day?

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 1: When will play resume at the Galle International Stadium?

According to the latest update, rain has stopped in Galle and the sun is also firmly out, with the covers getting peeled off. However, there is no official time for restart as yet. But resumption might not be too far away from the looks of it.

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IND vs SL, 1st Test, KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal take Team India through to lunch

Meanwhile, Indian captain Shubman Gill won an important toss in Galle and opted to bat first. There was no drastic selection decision from India, while the home side have given a debut to left-arm spinner Keshara Nuwantha. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who got the visitors off to a breezy start had to walk back for 37 off 32 deliveries, laced with five boundaries following a disastrous mix-up with KL Rahul. But Rahul and India’s new No.3 Devdutt Padikkal ground in to take their side to 101/1 off 27 overs ahead of lunch.

Team India have become the third team after England and Australia to pass a milestone of 600 Test matches. England hold the top spot with 1097 games, while Australia have featured in 883 of them. With the World Test Championship (WTC) final also looming in front of India and Sri Lanka, both sides are in dire need of a 2-0 series win to stay in reckoning to play in the decider next year at The Oval. India are currently fifth in the 2025-27 WTC standings, while Sri Lanka are sixth, stuck in the mid-table muddle.

Nevertheless, even a 2-0 defeat for India will not entirely knock them out of the reckoning for the final. Gill and co. have five more Tests against New Zealand and Australia in this cycle. However, both are tough sides, meaning winning all seven Tests against them will be a steep task. Additionally, the sub-continent nation haven’t beaten New Zealand in their backyard since 2009 and lost 2-0 in 2020.

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IND vs SL, 1st Test: When Will Play Begin In Galle On Day 1? Latest Update On Galle Weather
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IND vs SL, 1st Test: When Will Play Begin In Galle On Day 1? Latest Update On Galle Weather

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IND vs SL, 1st Test: When Will Play Begin In Galle On Day 1? Latest Update On Galle Weather
IND vs SL, 1st Test: When Will Play Begin In Galle On Day 1? Latest Update On Galle Weather
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