IND vs SL 1st Test: Why Didn’t Manav Suthar Win Player of The Match Despite 10-Wicket Haul? | Explained

India defeated Sri Lanka by 165 runs without much contest in the Galle Test on Wednesday. Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar arguably stood out as a match-winner by taking a sensational 10-wicket haul. However, it was Devdutt Padikkal who came away with the honor of Player of the Match.

Manav Suthar accounted for 10 wickets across the two innings against Sri Lanka. He bagged four wickets in the first innings and then took another 6, which included three in a single over. The match was decided in the final spells when Suthar claimed three wickets in a span of just six deliveries before Keshara Nuwantha was the final wicket to fall after being bowled.

So, why did Suthar miss out on the POTM award despite a match-winning 10-wicket haul?

Why Was Devdutt Padikkal Named POTM Instead of Manav Suthar?

The main factor was Padikkal’s weight in the middle order. His brilliant 167 in the first innings laid the ground for India’s formidable 462 and put the visitors in the driving seat. He went on to add a useful 44 in the second innings, thereby setting India’s target at 372

Padikkal’s first innings was crucial as it was the slow Galle pitch that made India look for someone to take the big total out of the first couple of balls of the innings. After scoring his century, he had come out to bat after the team management’s decision to remove the injured Sai Sudharsan and bring him in.

Manav Suthar Bowls India to Win With 10-Wicket Haul

Manav Suthar’s performance will remain amongst the biggest memories for Test watchers. The 24-year-old was amazing for his consistency and variation, as he constantly troubled the Sri Lankan batters due to his ability to get drift and turn.

Suthar’s second-innings six-wicket haul was extremely pivotal. Sri Lanka were showing some fight after a pair of Sonal Dinusha and Dhananjaya de Silva scored a hundred. Suthar returned to break their lower order and helped India clinch the Test match by a large margin.

India skipper Shubman Gill said a few nice words for the spinner as he called it a “magnificent” display from Manav and expressed support by saying that India will have Manav’s services for a long period of time.

Manav Suthar did not get the man of the match, though, but his 10-fer was probably the single most important bowling figure in the whole game.

Devdutt Padikkal Shines on Test Return

For his maiden Test ton that laid the foundation and an equally important knock in the second innings, @devdpd07 receives the Player of the Match award 👏👏#SLvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/EY7bbMT92f — BCCI (@BCCI) August 19, 2026









Devdutt Padikkal’s Player of the Match award was an acknowledgment of his batting performance spanning across the innings. He scored 167 in the first innings, and in the second match, Padikkal’s 44 helped India secure the game beyond Sri Lanka’s ability to get back into it.

The left-handed batsman also took the chance of batting at No. 3 when he came into the team after Sai Sudharsan had to leave. Through this performance, he is further proving his worth for a permanent place in India’s Test middle order.

Also Read: IND vs SL: Manav Suthar Breaks Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh Record With 10-Wicket Haul in Galle Test