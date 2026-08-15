IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will KL Rahul Return To Bat? Team India Opener Retires Hurt Due To Cramps On Day 1 In Galle

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 1: Team India’s injury list may have multiplied after KL Rahul was forced to walk off due to an injury on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. With the tourists already dealing with injuries to Jasprit Bumrah, B Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy, making them unavailable for the series, will the Karnataka-born cricketer become the latest casualty? Will he come out to bat again?

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 1: Will KL Rahul come out to bat again in Galle against Sri Lanka?

It was in the 51st over of the innings that the elegant right-handed batter looked to have pulled up a cramp in his right arm amid the humid conditions despite the breeze. With only two overs to go for the session to be completed, he managed to bat till the end but retired hurt at 77 as visiting captain Shubman Gill came out to join Devdutt Padikkal. Rahul was seen hobbling off the field with the Indian team’s physio as latest updates confirmed that he was not even able to hold the bat.

The 34-year-old can return to bat by all means but it remains uncertain as of now. There is currently no definite update on now on his condition.

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 1: Team India dominate Sri Lanka after winning an important toss in Galle

Meanwhile, the tourists are in complete control of the proceedings after Shubman Gill won an important toss in Galle and opted to bat first. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s breezy innings of 37 off 32 deliveries, laced with five boundaries was cut short due to a disastrous mix-up with Rahul. However, Rahul and Padikkal looked untroubled by the Sri Lankan bowlers on a docile wicket as they stitched a 150-run stand off only 225 deliveries. Padikkal has also brought up his ton in what is only his third Test.

With the World Test Championship (WTC) final also looming in front of India and Sri Lanka, both sides are in dire need of a 2-0 series win to stay in reckoning to play in the decider next year at The Oval. India are currently fifth in the 2025-27 WTC standings, while Sri Lanka are sixth, stuck in the mid-table muddle.

Nevertheless, even a 2-0 defeat for India will not entirely knock them out of the reckoning for the final. Gill and co. have five more Tests against New Zealand and Australia in this cycle. However, both are tough sides, meaning winning all seven Tests against them will be a steep task. Additionally, the sub-continent nation haven’t beaten New Zealand in their backyard since 2009 and lost 2-0 in 2020.