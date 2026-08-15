LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will KL Rahul Return To Bat? Team India Opener Retires Hurt Due To Cramps On Day 1 In Galle

IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will KL Rahul Return To Bat? Team India Opener Retires Hurt Due To Cramps On Day 1 In Galle

Team India's injury list may have multiplied after KL Rahul was forced to walk off due to an injury on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium in Galle.

IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will KL Rahul Come Out To Bat? Team India Opener Retires Hurt Due To Cramps On Day 1 In Galle. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will KL Rahul Come Out To Bat? Team India Opener Retires Hurt Due To Cramps On Day 1 In Galle. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 16:57 IST

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 1: Team India’s injury list may have multiplied after KL Rahul was forced to walk off due to an injury on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. With the tourists already dealing with injuries to Jasprit Bumrah, B Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy, making them unavailable for the series, will the Karnataka-born cricketer become the latest casualty? Will he come out to bat again?

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 1: Will KL Rahul come out to bat again in Galle against Sri Lanka?

It was in the 51st over of the innings that the elegant right-handed batter looked to have pulled up a cramp in his right arm amid the humid conditions despite the breeze. With only two overs to go for the session to be completed, he managed to bat till the end but retired hurt at 77 as visiting captain Shubman Gill came out to join Devdutt Padikkal. Rahul was seen hobbling off the field with the Indian team’s physio as latest updates confirmed that he was not even able to hold the bat.

You Might Be Interested In

The 34-year-old can return to bat by all means but it remains uncertain as of now. There is currently no definite update on now on his condition.

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 1: Team India dominate Sri Lanka after winning an important toss in Galle

Meanwhile, the tourists are in complete control of the proceedings after Shubman Gill won an important toss in Galle and opted to bat first. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s breezy innings of 37 off 32 deliveries, laced with five boundaries was cut short due to a disastrous mix-up with Rahul. However, Rahul and Padikkal looked untroubled by the Sri Lankan bowlers on a docile wicket as they stitched a 150-run stand off only 225 deliveries. Padikkal has also brought up his ton in what is only his third Test.

With the World Test Championship (WTC) final also looming in front of India and Sri Lanka, both sides are in dire need of a 2-0 series win to stay in reckoning to play in the decider next year at The Oval. India are currently fifth in the 2025-27 WTC standings, while Sri Lanka are sixth, stuck in the mid-table muddle.

Nevertheless, even a 2-0 defeat for India will not entirely knock them out of the reckoning for the final. Gill and co. have five more Tests against New Zealand and Australia in this cycle. However, both are tough sides, meaning winning all seven Tests against them will be a steep task. Additionally, the sub-continent nation haven’t beaten New Zealand in their backyard since 2009 and lost 2-0 in 2020.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will KL Rahul Return To Bat? Team India Opener Retires Hurt Due To Cramps On Day 1 In Galle
Tags: devdutt-padikkalIND Vs SLkl rahulSri Lanka National Cricket Teamteam india

RELATED News

Who is Atletico Madrid’s New Boy Cristian Romero? Check Age, Career Highlights, Net Worth, Transfer Record and More

Ferran Torres Transfer News: Paris Saint-Germain Confirm Spanish Forward’s Signing From FC Barcelona | Details Inside

UFC 330 Mackenzie Dern vs Gillian Robertson Prediction: Fight Preview, Record, Head-to-Head & Strawweight Title Clash

Who Is Amit Bhatia? Indian-Origin Billionaire Leads Consortium To Buy Stake In Premier League Club Liverpool

MLS: Will Lionel Messi Play In Inter Miami’s Next Game Against Nashville? Coach Guillermo Hoyos Breaks Silence

LATEST NEWS

Odisha Woman Killed After Learning Lover Was Married Twice? Body Found Buried In Andhra Pradesh

Surya Hospitals Honours Human Milk Donors on Independence Day, Highlights the Vital Role of Donor Milk in Supporting Vulnerable Newborns

IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will KL Rahul Return To Bat? Team India Opener Retires Hurt Due To Cramps On Day 1 In Galle

Temple Priest Assaults Minor Girl Inside Telangana Temple, Video Triggers Probe

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Pause Cricket Match To Mark Independence Day; Actor Removes Shoes Before Holding Tricolour – WATCH

Phone Snatched, Slapped and Kicked: What Happened to Meerut Delivery Boy Over 5-Minute Delay?

MLS: Will Lionel Messi Play In Inter Miami’s Next Game Against Nashville? Coach Guillermo Hoyos Breaks Silence

Zaheer Khan In Line To Replace Ajit Agarkar As BCCI Chief Selector: Report

Amitabh Bachchan Recalls 2,000 Italians Watching Sholay Till 3 AM: ‘They Watched The Film From…’

WTC Standings: What Happens If Bangladesh Beat Australia in AUS vs BAN 1st Test? Check Here

IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will KL Rahul Return To Bat? Team India Opener Retires Hurt Due To Cramps On Day 1 In Galle

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will KL Rahul Return To Bat? Team India Opener Retires Hurt Due To Cramps On Day 1 In Galle

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will KL Rahul Return To Bat? Team India Opener Retires Hurt Due To Cramps On Day 1 In Galle
IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will KL Rahul Return To Bat? Team India Opener Retires Hurt Due To Cramps On Day 1 In Galle
IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will KL Rahul Return To Bat? Team India Opener Retires Hurt Due To Cramps On Day 1 In Galle
IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will KL Rahul Return To Bat? Team India Opener Retires Hurt Due To Cramps On Day 1 In Galle

QUICK LINKS