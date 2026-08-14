LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will Rain Wash Out Day 1 in Galle? Check India vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast, Hourly Updates

IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will Rain Wash Out Day 1 in Galle? Check India vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast, Hourly Updates

Team India and Sri Lanka will embark on a two-Test series, starting on August 15, Saturday at the Galle International Stadium as the race for the World Test Championship (WTC) final continues.

IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will Rain Wash Out Day 1 in Galle? Check India vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast, Hourly Updates. (Image Credits: BCCI X/X)
IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will Rain Wash Out Day 1 in Galle? Check India vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast, Hourly Updates. (Image Credits: BCCI X/X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 17:07 IST

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 1: Team India and Sri Lanka will embark on a two-Test series, starting on August 15, Saturday at the Galle International Stadium as the race for the World Test Championship (WTC) final continues. The series is important for both sides, given they are lurking in the bottom tier of the 2025-27 cycle of the WTC standings. But will Galle’s weather play spoilsport on Day 1? Here’s the weather forecast and hourly report.

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 1: Will weather play spoilsport in Galle?

With the Test set for a 10:00 am start according to local time, the probability of precipitation remains 90%, while the cloud cover will stand at 92%. The weather is expected to improve significantly in the afternoon, with the chances of precipitation at 25% but the conditions will still be cloudy. As far as evening go, the chances of precipitation remain at 25%, with the cloud cover at 99%. Hence, fans can expect some interruptions in the proceedings.

You Might Be Interested In

IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will Rain Wash Out Day 1 in Galle? Check India vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast, Hourly Updates

Notably, India’s practice session was cut short on August 14, Tuesday due to showers.

IND vs SL, 1st Test: When did Sri Lanka last beat India in a Test series?

The upcoming two-Test rubber is likely the most anticipated one in a long time between India and Sri Lanka. While India have had the upper hand against Sri Lanka in the last few years and haven’t lost a Test series to the Island nation since 2008, they are without some big names. The likes of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane have retired, while Jasprit Bumrah is out injured. Although only three players in Jadeja, Kuldeep and KL Rahul have played Test cricket in Sri Lanka before, the tourists have plenty of promising names coming with a potential of making an impact.

While India have been dealing with a plethora of injuries, Sri Lanka have also been dented with the same factor to key batters in Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis. Barring Prabath Jayasuriya, the hosts also have an inexperienced spin-bowling unit, meaning it will take some heavy lifting to beat the tourists. Should the hosts be beaten 2-0, they are likely to fall out of contention to reach the final next year at The Kia Oval in London.

While India suffering the margin by a same defeat will also leave them in a hole, Shubman Gill and co. will still have seven more matches to have a shot at playing the final.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will Rain Wash Out Day 1 in Galle? Check India vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast, Hourly Updates
Tags: Sri Lanka National Cricket Teamteam india

RELATED News

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, India vs Wales: Check Head-to-Head Record, Team News, Squads, Venue, Time, Live Streaming Details and More | All You Need to Know

WWE Smack Down Preview: CM Punk And Kevin Owens To Face Off; Cody Rhodes Continues To Seek Revenge From Randy Orton — Check Match Card And Live Streaming Details

India Hockey World Cup Record: How Many Times Have India Won The Title? Check 1975 Glory, Podium Finishes And More

Mitchell Starc Confronts Mehidy Hasan Miraz Over Pitch Running in Australia-Bangladesh Test: WATCH Viral Video

IND vs SL, 1st Test: Sarfaraz Khan or Dhruv Jurel at No. 6? Prasidh Krishna or Gurnoor Brar— India’s Predicted Playing XI vs Sri Lanka

LATEST NEWS

Why Does Mayawati Avoid Sarees? The Story Behind Her Signature White Attire

RGIPT Bengaluru Strengthens Campus Infrastructure with Foundation Stone Laying for Gymnasium and Inauguration of CDC Office, Vehicle Parking and BMTC Bus Stop.

Wamiqa Gabbi’s Leopard-Print Football Jersey Look Sparks A Fashion Debate: Bold Y2K Or Too Experimental?

Organic Recycling Systems’ Subsidiary Secures Second O&M Contract from Indian Oil for Gorakhpur CBG Plant

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Conducts On-Site Inspection of THDC Tunnel Accident, Takes Stock of Rescue Operation

Munawar Faruqui Opens Up About His Shocking The Traitors 2 Eviction: ‘I Was Targeted’

Agadha Review: Kamakshi Bhaskarla Shines In A Predictable Horror Drama That Finds Its Footing Late

Caught On Cam: Punjab Man Beats Beggar Woman With Slipper 9 Times Outside Temple

Om Infra Swings to ₹11.45 Crore Q1 Profit as Revenue Climbs 19% on Strong Project Pipeline

Independence Day: How Much Fine Or Imprisonment For Disrespecting National Flag

IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will Rain Wash Out Day 1 in Galle? Check India vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast, Hourly Updates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will Rain Wash Out Day 1 in Galle? Check India vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast, Hourly Updates

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will Rain Wash Out Day 1 in Galle? Check India vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast, Hourly Updates
IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will Rain Wash Out Day 1 in Galle? Check India vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast, Hourly Updates
IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will Rain Wash Out Day 1 in Galle? Check India vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast, Hourly Updates
IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will Rain Wash Out Day 1 in Galle? Check India vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast, Hourly Updates

QUICK LINKS