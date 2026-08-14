IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will Rain Wash Out Day 1 in Galle? Check India vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast, Hourly Updates

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 1: Team India and Sri Lanka will embark on a two-Test series, starting on August 15, Saturday at the Galle International Stadium as the race for the World Test Championship (WTC) final continues. The series is important for both sides, given they are lurking in the bottom tier of the 2025-27 cycle of the WTC standings. But will Galle’s weather play spoilsport on Day 1? Here’s the weather forecast and hourly report.

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 1: Will weather play spoilsport in Galle?

With the Test set for a 10:00 am start according to local time, the probability of precipitation remains 90%, while the cloud cover will stand at 92%. The weather is expected to improve significantly in the afternoon, with the chances of precipitation at 25% but the conditions will still be cloudy. As far as evening go, the chances of precipitation remain at 25%, with the cloud cover at 99%. Hence, fans can expect some interruptions in the proceedings.

Notably, India’s practice session was cut short on August 14, Tuesday due to showers.

IND vs SL, 1st Test: When did Sri Lanka last beat India in a Test series?

The upcoming two-Test rubber is likely the most anticipated one in a long time between India and Sri Lanka. While India have had the upper hand against Sri Lanka in the last few years and haven’t lost a Test series to the Island nation since 2008, they are without some big names. The likes of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane have retired, while Jasprit Bumrah is out injured. Although only three players in Jadeja, Kuldeep and KL Rahul have played Test cricket in Sri Lanka before, the tourists have plenty of promising names coming with a potential of making an impact.

While India have been dealing with a plethora of injuries, Sri Lanka have also been dented with the same factor to key batters in Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis. Barring Prabath Jayasuriya, the hosts also have an inexperienced spin-bowling unit, meaning it will take some heavy lifting to beat the tourists. Should the hosts be beaten 2-0, they are likely to fall out of contention to reach the final next year at The Kia Oval in London.

While India suffering the margin by a same defeat will also leave them in a hole, Shubman Gill and co. will still have seven more matches to have a shot at playing the final.