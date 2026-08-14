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Home > Sports News > IND vs SL 1st Test: Will Sarfaraz Khan Play for India in Galle? Here’s All You Need to Know

IND vs SL 1st Test: Will Sarfaraz Khan Play for India in Galle? Here’s All You Need to Know

IND vs SL 1st Test: India head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill face a major selection dilemma ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday (Aug 15). While India's bowling combination appears relatively settled, with the team expected to field three spinners, the No. 6 batting position remains a point of debate, with Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel competing for the spot. Here is all you need to know about Sarfaraz's chances of making India's playing XI.

IND vs SL 1st Test: Will Sarfaraz Khan Play for India in Galle? Here's All You Need to Know
IND vs SL 1st Test: Will Sarfaraz Khan Play for India in Galle? Here's All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 11:40 IST

IND vs SL 1st Test: India head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill face a major selection dilemma ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday (Aug 15). While India’s bowling combination appears relatively settled, with the team expected to field three spinners, the No. 6 batting position remains a point of debate, with Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel competing for the spot. Here is all you need to know about Sarfaraz’s chances of making India’s playing XI.

Will Sarfaraz Khan Play in IND vs SL 1st Test?

Sarfaraz Khan has been included in India’s squad after coming in as a replacement for injured batter Sai Sudharsan. However, his inclusion in the playing XI is not guaranteed. With the Galle pitch expected to assist spin, India are likely to consider an additional spinner, leaving only the No. 6 batting position up for grabs.

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Sarfaraz Khan vs Dhruv Jurel for No. 6 Spot

Sarfaraz is competing with wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel for the final batting spot. Jurel has already scored a maiden Test century against the West Indies, but his numbers since then have been underwhelming. He has scored 98 runs at an average of 16.33 across seven innings.

Jurel also struggled in the three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka, managing scores of 1 and 17 in the two innings. Sarfaraz, meanwhile, is known for his ability to score heavily in domestic cricket and could provide India with an aggressive middle-order option.

Why Devdutt Padikkal Is Likely to Bat at No. 3?

Devdutt Padikkal appears to have strengthened his case for a place in the playing XI after scoring an unbeaten 142 while batting at No. 3 in India’s practice game ahead of the first Test. His performance has made him the frontrunner for the position vacated by Sai Sudharsan.

IND vs SL 1st Test: What Could India’s Playing XI Look Like?

With India reportedly considering three spinners for the Galle Test, the team management could opt for a combination featuring Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and another spin option. In that scenario, Sarfaraz could get an opportunity at No. 6 if the management prefers his batting ability over Jurel’s wicketkeeping option.

IND vs SL 1st Test Match Details

  • Match: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test
  • Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026
  • Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle
  • Start Time: 10:00 AM IST

IND vs SL 1st Test: Sarfaraz Khan Selection Verdict

Sarfaraz Khan has a strong case for a place in India’s playing XI, particularly after Jurel’s recent struggles with the bat. However, the final decision will depend on how Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill balance India’s batting depth and bowling combination in Galle. If India commit to three spinners, Sarfaraz could be given the nod at No. 6, although Jurel remains a genuine contender.

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IND vs SL 1st Test: Will Sarfaraz Khan Play for India in Galle? Here’s All You Need to Know
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IND vs SL 1st Test: Will Sarfaraz Khan Play for India in Galle? Here’s All You Need to Know
IND vs SL 1st Test: Will Sarfaraz Khan Play for India in Galle? Here’s All You Need to Know
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