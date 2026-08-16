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Home > Sports News > IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will Start Of Play Be Delayed On Day 2? Galle Weather In Focus As India Look To Continue Their Dominance Against Sri Lanka

IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will Start Of Play Be Delayed On Day 2? Galle Weather In Focus As India Look To Continue Their Dominance Against Sri Lanka

With Team India holding the aces at the end of Day 1 of the opening Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium, the hosts will look to bring a strong response on Day 2.

IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will Start Of Play Be Delayed On Day 2? Galle Weather In Focus As India Look To Continue Their Dominance Against Sri Lanka. (Image Credits: X)
IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will Start Of Play Be Delayed On Day 2? Galle Weather In Focus As India Look To Continue Their Dominance Against Sri Lanka. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-08-16 09:38 IST

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 2: With Team India holding the aces at the end of Day 1 of the opening Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium, the hosts will look to bring a strong response on Day 2. However, the weather in Galle remains strongly in focus, with the start of play scheduled 15 minutes before the original time. Nevertheless, will the start of the play be delayed on Day 2?

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 2: Will the start of play be delayed at the Galle International Stadium?

According to latest updates, it is currently raining heavily in Galle and the stadium is fully covered. With the conditions overcast too, the start of the play is likely to be delayed on Day 2. However, should the rain relent, it may not take too much time for the groundstaff to prepare the pitch ready to play. The forecast overall, for Day 2, is reportedly not that great, meaning fans can expect consistent interruptions.

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IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 2: Devdutt Padikkal headlines Team India’s dominance on the opening day

Meanwhile, Team India reached an imposing total of 288/2 off 73 overs on Day 1 of the series-opener in Galle. Visiting captain Shubman Gill won an important toss and opted to bat first on what was seemingly a docile desk. Sri Lanka got the first wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal against the run of play as he unluckily collided with the bowler at the non-striker’s end to be run-out for 37 off 32 deliveries, laced with five boundaries. Nevertheless, Devdutt Padikkal, who came in to bat at No.3 shared a 150-run stand with KL Rahul.

While Padikkal reached a composed hundred, Rahul retired hurt on 77 due to cramps and did not return to bat for the remainder of the innings. Prabath Jayasuriya got the scalp of Shubman Gill for 16 but Rishabh Pant counterattacked with a 36-ball 27, laced with three boundaries and a six. Padikkal, meanwhile, stayed unbeaten on 131 off only 178 deliveries as the left-hander will eye a big score.

Keeping in mind the World Test Championship (WTC) final, both sides need a 2-0 series victory to stay in reckoning to play in the decider next year at the Kia Oval in London. India are currently 5th in the WTC standings, while Sri Lanka are 6th.

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IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will Start Of Play Be Delayed On Day 2? Galle Weather In Focus As India Look To Continue Their Dominance Against Sri Lanka
Tags: devdutt-padikkalIND Vs SLshubman gillteam india

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IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will Start Of Play Be Delayed On Day 2? Galle Weather In Focus As India Look To Continue Their Dominance Against Sri Lanka
IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will Start Of Play Be Delayed On Day 2? Galle Weather In Focus As India Look To Continue Their Dominance Against Sri Lanka
IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will Start Of Play Be Delayed On Day 2? Galle Weather In Focus As India Look To Continue Their Dominance Against Sri Lanka
IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will Start Of Play Be Delayed On Day 2? Galle Weather In Focus As India Look To Continue Their Dominance Against Sri Lanka

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