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Home > Sports News > IND vs SL, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Promising Innings Ends After Disastrous Mix-Up With KL Rahul On Day 1 In Galle | WATCH VIDEO

IND vs SL, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Promising Innings Ends After Disastrous Mix-Up With KL Rahul On Day 1 In Galle | WATCH VIDEO

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's promising innings came to an end following a disastrous mix-up with KL Rahul on Day 1 of the first of the two Tests at the Galle International Stadium.

IND vs SL, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Promising Innings Ends After Disastrous Mix-Up With KL Rahul On Day 1 In Galle | WATCH VIDEO. (Image Credits: Screengrab)
IND vs SL, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Promising Innings Ends After Disastrous Mix-Up With KL Rahul On Day 1 In Galle | WATCH VIDEO. (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 11:56 IST

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 1: Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s promising innings came to an end following a disastrous mix-up with KL Rahul on Day 1 of the first of the two Tests at the Galle International Stadium. The left-handed batter had got to 32 off 37 deliveries, hitting five boundaries but the start was dented with a run-out against the run of play.

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 1: How did Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal transpire at the Galle International Stadium?

The dismissal occurred in the 11th over of the innings bowled by Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Keshara Nuwantha, who is currently on his debut. With Rahul stroking it to the right of the bowler to the fielder at mid-on. Rahul had took off and come a long way but Jaiswal was looking at the bowler, At the non-striker’s end, Jaiswal had a collision with the bowler and couldn’t complete the run. Prabhat Jayasuriya managed to throw the ball to Lanka’s keeper Niroshan Dickwella, who affected an easy run-out. The wicket meant that a promising 47-run stand in 11 overs ended between the visiting opening batters.

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IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 1: Team India win an important toss at the Galle International Stadium

Meanwhile, the tourists won an important toss at the Galle International Stadium and Shubman Gill opted to bat first. There was no drastic change from India in their line-up, while Sri Lanka handed a debut to Nuwantha.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando.
The visitors came into the series-opener with a perfect preparation as they sealed a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka Cricket XI at the Nondescripts Club Ground in Colombo. Despite having plenty of injuries, the tourists have some solid players, capable of fashioning a series victory.
Keeping in mind the World Test Championship (WTC) final, India are 5th and Sri Lanka are 6th in the standings. Hence, both sides need no less than a series win by a margin of 2-0 to stay in the reckoning to reach the final.

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IND vs SL, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Promising Innings Ends After Disastrous Mix-Up With KL Rahul On Day 1 In Galle | WATCH VIDEO
Tags: IND Vs SLkl rahulSri Lanka National Cricket Teamteam indiayashasvi jaiswal

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IND vs SL, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Promising Innings Ends After Disastrous Mix-Up With KL Rahul On Day 1 In Galle | WATCH VIDEO

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IND vs SL, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Promising Innings Ends After Disastrous Mix-Up With KL Rahul On Day 1 In Galle | WATCH VIDEO
IND vs SL, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Promising Innings Ends After Disastrous Mix-Up With KL Rahul On Day 1 In Galle | WATCH VIDEO
IND vs SL, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Promising Innings Ends After Disastrous Mix-Up With KL Rahul On Day 1 In Galle | WATCH VIDEO
IND vs SL, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Promising Innings Ends After Disastrous Mix-Up With KL Rahul On Day 1 In Galle | WATCH VIDEO

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