IND vs SL, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Promising Innings Ends After Disastrous Mix-Up With KL Rahul On Day 1 In Galle | WATCH VIDEO

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 1: Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s promising innings came to an end following a disastrous mix-up with KL Rahul on Day 1 of the first of the two Tests at the Galle International Stadium. The left-handed batter had got to 32 off 37 deliveries, hitting five boundaries but the start was dented with a run-out against the run of play.

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 1: How did Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal transpire at the Galle International Stadium?

The dismissal occurred in the 11th over of the innings bowled by Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Keshara Nuwantha, who is currently on his debut. With Rahul stroking it to the right of the bowler to the fielder at mid-on. Rahul had took off and come a long way but Jaiswal was looking at the bowler, At the non-striker’s end, Jaiswal had a collision with the bowler and couldn’t complete the run. Prabhat Jayasuriya managed to throw the ball to Lanka’s keeper Niroshan Dickwella, who affected an easy run-out. The wicket meant that a promising 47-run stand in 11 overs ended between the visiting opening batters.

Yashasvi jaiswal got run-out on 37 🥲 – who’s fault was that ? pic.twitter.com/zLS0Eet9zQ — Wade (@Wade_Static_) August 15, 2026

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 1: Team India win an important toss at the Galle International Stadium

Meanwhile, the tourists won an important toss at the Galle International Stadium and Shubman Gill opted to bat first. There was no drastic change from India in their line-up, while Sri Lanka handed a debut to Nuwantha.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.