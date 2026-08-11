LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs SL 2026: 3 Reasons Why Sri Lanka Can End Its 18-Year Test Series Drought Against India

IND vs SL 2026: 3 Reasons Why Sri Lanka Can End Its 18-Year Test Series Drought Against India

Sri Lanka could end their 18-year Test series drought against India thanks to their dangerous spin attack, India’s recent struggles against spin bowling, and the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Veterans Dinesh Chandimal, Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis could prove decisive, while Sri Lanka will look to exploit home conditions and put India under pressure in the two-Test series.

Shubman Gill and co would be tested against Sri Lankan spin bowlers in the upcoming two-match Test series. Image Credit: ANI
Shubman Gill and co would be tested against Sri Lankan spin bowlers in the upcoming two-match Test series. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 16:04 IST

India vs Sri Lanka: India and Sri Lanka will face each other in a two-match Test series starting on the 15th of August. It has been 18 years since the island nation last won a Test series against India. However, there is a belief within Sri Lanka that the hosts could end their 18-year drought against India in the upcoming weeks. With a strong spin bowling attack, the hosts would pose a difficult challenge to Shubman Gill and co who are without the services of Jasprit Bumrah. In recent times, India’s record in spin-friendly conditions has not been great, with home series losses against New Zealand and South Africa. 

IND vs SL: India’s Recent Spin Record Under Spotlight

India’s record against spin bowlers in recent years has brought the spotlight to the batters. The Gautam Gambhir-coached side lost to New Zealand and South Africa at home, with opposition spinners seemingly appearing to be unplayable. In Sri Lanka, the conditions could result in spinners bowling with the new ball as well and doing the bulk of the bowling. 

You Might Be Interested In

Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis will be expected to lead the bowling attack for the hosts. In 23 tests, Jayasuriya has taken 125 wickets, with the left-arm spinner averaging 32 apiece. On the other hand, Mendis has taken 71 wickets in 16 tests, averaging 31 runs for a wicket.

IND vs SL: India Miss Jasprit Bumrah For Test Series

Despite the conditions being conducive to spin bowlers, ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah would be a huge miss for India. Bumrah has often taken the pitch out of the equation and produced wicket-taking spells when nothing seems to be going India’s way. With Bumrah set to miss both Test matches, the onus of providing breakthroughs with the new ball will fall on Mohammed Siraj. Along with Siraj, either Prasidh Krishna or Gurnoor Brar would be taking the new ball as well. 

Dinesh Chandimal Expected to Play a Big Role Against Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan veteran Chandimal, who last smashed a sensational 162* to help SL win at Galle by 63 runs back in 2015, has a fine record against India, with 750 runs in eight Tests and 16 innings at an average of 50.00, including two centuries and three fifties. 

Former all-rounder Farveez Maharoof feels that as a 92-Test veteran, Chandimal has a massive role to play. 

“He is I think to bat at number three. He is the most experienced player and the former captain. The onus will be on him. I still remember this century, this third-inning hundred scored against likes of (Ravichandran) Ashwin, Amit Mishra. I think these are the happy memories he will carry into the match. It ia all about that one day, facing that one delivery. The concentration will be tested, not only for him, but for all batters in that humidity. Chandimal has played so much cricket, he knows what it takes to score against India. He is going to be an important cog in the wheel,” Maharoof said.

Also Read: Abishek Porel Arrested: Delhi Capitals Cricketer Held in Kolkata Over Rape Allegations; IPL Future Uncertain

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs SL 2026: 3 Reasons Why Sri Lanka Can End Its 18-Year Test Series Drought Against India
Tags: india vs sri lanka

RELATED News

CSK Begin Search for Stephen Fleming’s Successor Ahead of IPL 2027; Overseas Coach In Contention, Confirms CEO Kasi Viswanathan

Wrestler Deepanshu Suspended Ahead of Asian Games 2026 After Testing Positive for Stanozolol

Portugal In T20 World Cup 2028? Former Australian All-Rounder Set To Lead In Their Bid To Qualify For Showpiece Event

Abishek Porel Arrested: Delhi Capitals Cricketer Held in Kolkata Over Rape Allegations; IPL Future Uncertain

Who Is Duan Jansen? South Africa All-Rounder’s Twin Brother Picked For Proteas Tour Of Namibia

LATEST NEWS

Progress Alliance’s Unique Initiative in Surat: Over 500 Team Members Honoured at SAFAL Programme

SFO Tech Powers Kochi’s Entry into High-End AI Hardware

IND vs SL 2026: 3 Reasons Why Sri Lanka Can End Its 18-Year Test Series Drought Against India

Why Did Suriya Become An Actor? Vishwanath And Sons Star Reveals The Real Reason Behind His Film Debut

Bihar Husband Says ‘I Want Both’: Two Wives Fight Over Man In Katihar Street – Watch

MIT University Sikkim Introduces, UGC-Compliant Programmes Aligned with NEP 2020 to Meet Evolving Industry and Career Demands

Independence Day 2026: Quote, Wishes, And Posts

Beyond Paint: NoBroker Reinvents the Premium Home Painting Experience

Who Is Bashar al-Assad? How Syria’s Former Ruler Went From President To Death Sentence Over War Crimes

Is Prakash Raj’s Name Deleted From Voter List? Actor Reacts To Karnataka SIR

IND vs SL 2026: 3 Reasons Why Sri Lanka Can End Its 18-Year Test Series Drought Against India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs SL 2026: 3 Reasons Why Sri Lanka Can End Its 18-Year Test Series Drought Against India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs SL 2026: 3 Reasons Why Sri Lanka Can End Its 18-Year Test Series Drought Against India
IND vs SL 2026: 3 Reasons Why Sri Lanka Can End Its 18-Year Test Series Drought Against India
IND vs SL 2026: 3 Reasons Why Sri Lanka Can End Its 18-Year Test Series Drought Against India
IND vs SL 2026: 3 Reasons Why Sri Lanka Can End Its 18-Year Test Series Drought Against India

QUICK LINKS