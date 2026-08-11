IND vs SL 2026: 3 Reasons Why Sri Lanka Can End Its 18-Year Test Series Drought Against India

India vs Sri Lanka: India and Sri Lanka will face each other in a two-match Test series starting on the 15th of August. It has been 18 years since the island nation last won a Test series against India. However, there is a belief within Sri Lanka that the hosts could end their 18-year drought against India in the upcoming weeks. With a strong spin bowling attack, the hosts would pose a difficult challenge to Shubman Gill and co who are without the services of Jasprit Bumrah. In recent times, India’s record in spin-friendly conditions has not been great, with home series losses against New Zealand and South Africa.

IND vs SL: India’s Recent Spin Record Under Spotlight

India’s record against spin bowlers in recent years has brought the spotlight to the batters. The Gautam Gambhir-coached side lost to New Zealand and South Africa at home, with opposition spinners seemingly appearing to be unplayable. In Sri Lanka, the conditions could result in spinners bowling with the new ball as well and doing the bulk of the bowling.

Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis will be expected to lead the bowling attack for the hosts. In 23 tests, Jayasuriya has taken 125 wickets, with the left-arm spinner averaging 32 apiece. On the other hand, Mendis has taken 71 wickets in 16 tests, averaging 31 runs for a wicket.

IND vs SL: India Miss Jasprit Bumrah For Test Series

Despite the conditions being conducive to spin bowlers, ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah would be a huge miss for India. Bumrah has often taken the pitch out of the equation and produced wicket-taking spells when nothing seems to be going India’s way. With Bumrah set to miss both Test matches, the onus of providing breakthroughs with the new ball will fall on Mohammed Siraj. Along with Siraj, either Prasidh Krishna or Gurnoor Brar would be taking the new ball as well.

Dinesh Chandimal Expected to Play a Big Role Against Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan veteran Chandimal, who last smashed a sensational 162* to help SL win at Galle by 63 runs back in 2015, has a fine record against India, with 750 runs in eight Tests and 16 innings at an average of 50.00, including two centuries and three fifties.

Former all-rounder Farveez Maharoof feels that as a 92-Test veteran, Chandimal has a massive role to play.

“He is I think to bat at number three. He is the most experienced player and the former captain. The onus will be on him. I still remember this century, this third-inning hundred scored against likes of (Ravichandran) Ashwin, Amit Mishra. I think these are the happy memories he will carry into the match. It ia all about that one day, facing that one delivery. The concentration will be tested, not only for him, but for all batters in that humidity. Chandimal has played so much cricket, he knows what it takes to score against India. He is going to be an important cog in the wheel,” Maharoof said.

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