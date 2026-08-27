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Home > Sports News > IND vs SL 2nd Test: BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Says Sonal Dinusha is ‘Looking Like Sachin Tendulkar’ After 4th 50+ Score

IND vs SL 2nd Test: BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Says Sonal Dinusha is ‘Looking Like Sachin Tendulkar’ After 4th 50+ Score

IND vs SL 2nd Test: Sonal Dinusha continued his impressive run against India in the IND vs SL 2nd Test, registering his fourth consecutive 50-plus score in the series. The Sri Lanka batter earned high praise from BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, who said Dinusha was 'looking like Sachin Tendulkar' and lauded his temperament and batting style.

Sonal Dinusha and Sachin Tendulkar in frame. Image Credit: ANI and X
Sonal Dinusha and Sachin Tendulkar in frame. Image Credit: ANI and X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Thu 2026-08-27 15:27 IST

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Sonal Dinusha has undoubtedly been the find of the India vs Sri Lanka series. The left-handed batter registered four fifty-plus scores across the two Test matches in the ongoing Test series. Across the two teams, Dinusha has been the highest run-getter in the two matches with 375 runs and counting. With two centuries, 98 not out at the time of writing, and a fifty to his name in the series, Dinusha has made sure that Sri Lanka does not lose the second Test. Now, on the final day of the series, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla had compared the young talent to Sachin Tendulkar. 

Rajeev Shukla Compares Sonal Dinusha to Sachin Tendulkar

In a largely inconsistent Lankan batting, the 25-year-old’s temperament, shot selection and ability to play the long game have stood out, making him the best batter of the series undoubtedly. This consistent run has led to Shukla comparing him with the ‘God of Cricket’. At the time of writing, Dinusha has made 389 runs in four innings across two Tests. 

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Posting on his X, Shukla said, “This Sonal of Srilanka is an amazing player. Looking like Tendulkar. Can be a wonderful test player in international cricket. @OfficialSLC”

IND vs SL: Sonal Dinusha Creates Multiple Records With Four 50+ Scores

Sonal has joined Sri Lanka stalwarts Kumar Sangakkara (against Bangladesh at home in 2013 and against England in UK in 2014) and Dimuth Karunaratne (against South Africa at home in 2018) as the third SL batter to have fifty-plus scores in all four innings of a two-match Test series.

Dinusha is the second batter to have achieved the feat against India, after Zimbabwe legend Flower scored 183*, 70, 55 and 232* during Zimbabwe’s tour of India in 2000.

He has also joined players like Douglas Jardine (England against India from 1932-34), Everton Weekes (West Indies against India in 1948), Clyde Walcott (West Indies against India in 1948) and Ken Barrington (England against India in 1959) as the fifth batter to score fifty-plus scores in the first four Test innings against India.

A resilient 98 not out from Sonal Dinusha and his century partnership with Keshara Nuwantha kept Sri Lanka’s hope for a draw alive as they ended the second session of the final day of the second Test in Colombo with a lead of 170 runs and two wickets in hand.

Also Read: IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Have India Ever Lost After Taking 200+ Run Lead? Check Test Cricket Statistics as Sri Lanka Fight Back in Colombo

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IND vs SL 2nd Test: BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Says Sonal Dinusha is ‘Looking Like Sachin Tendulkar’ After 4th 50+ Score
Tags: IND Vs SLindia vs sri lankasachin tendulkarSonal Dinusha

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IND vs SL 2nd Test: BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Says Sonal Dinusha is ‘Looking Like Sachin Tendulkar’ After 4th 50+ Score

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IND vs SL 2nd Test: BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Says Sonal Dinusha is ‘Looking Like Sachin Tendulkar’ After 4th 50+ Score
IND vs SL 2nd Test: BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Says Sonal Dinusha is ‘Looking Like Sachin Tendulkar’ After 4th 50+ Score
IND vs SL 2nd Test: BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Says Sonal Dinusha is ‘Looking Like Sachin Tendulkar’ After 4th 50+ Score
IND vs SL 2nd Test: BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Says Sonal Dinusha is ‘Looking Like Sachin Tendulkar’ After 4th 50+ Score

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