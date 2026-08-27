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Home > Sports News > IND vs SL 2nd Test: Did Team India Miss Kuldeep Yadav? Shubman Gill And Co. Lose Crucial WTC Points After Colombo Draw

IND vs SL 2nd Test: Did Team India Miss Kuldeep Yadav? Shubman Gill And Co. Lose Crucial WTC Points After Colombo Draw

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test ended in a frustrating draw as Shubman Gill’s Team India failed to dismiss Sri Lanka’s tail. Kuldeep Yadav’s absence was felt in Colombo, while debutant Saransh Jain struggled to make a major impact, costing India crucial WTC points.

Kuldeep Yadav was dropped from the Indian team for the 2nd Test in Colombo for Saransh Jain. Image Credit: ANI
Kuldeep Yadav was dropped from the Indian team for the 2nd Test in Colombo for Saransh Jain. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 17:08 IST

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Despite a humungous batting effort in the first innings after winning the toss, Shubman Gill’s Team India could not win the second Test in Colombo. On a pitch that turned rather flat, the visitors failed to clean up the tail across the two innings, allowing Sri Lanka to bat for a draw. Before the game, India dropped Kuldeep Yadav from their three-pronged spin attack to give 33-year-old Saransh Jain his national debut. With the left-arm chinaman out of the side, questions have been raised over the decision to leave out the 31-year-old. 

IND vs SL 2nd Test: Did Shubman Gill Miss Kuldeep Yadav in Colombo?

It was apparent that Shubman Gill missed Kuldeep Yadav in Colombo, with the Sri Lankan tailenders batting for long durations in both innings. The variety of left-arm chinaman could have proved to be the missing piece of the attack that the visitors needed to clean up the tail. 

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With Kuldeep dropped, his replacement, Saransh Jain, had an unforgettable debut with the national team.

The 33-year-old off-spinner managed to pick only three wickets across the Test. One of these three wickets was number 10 Lahiru Kumara in the first innings. Needing to take the final few wickets in both innings, the visitors failed to do so without giving away too many runs. 

IND vs SL 2nd Test: India Lose Crucial WTC Points

The India vs Sri Lanka clash ended in a draw as the visitors lost on some crucial WTC points. With the draw, India fell in their race to qualify for the World Test Championship final. With seven tests remaining, realistically, the Shubman Gill-led side 

Following the Test in Colombo, India will be in action in New Zealand for a two-match series. After the Test series in New Zealand, India will host Australia for a five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Also Read: WTC 2027 Final Qualification Scenario: Can Shubman Gill-Led India Still Reach The WTC Final After IND vs SL 2nd Test Draw?

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IND vs SL 2nd Test: Did Team India Miss Kuldeep Yadav? Shubman Gill And Co. Lose Crucial WTC Points After Colombo Draw
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IND vs SL 2nd Test: Did Team India Miss Kuldeep Yadav? Shubman Gill And Co. Lose Crucial WTC Points After Colombo Draw
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IND vs SL 2nd Test: Did Team India Miss Kuldeep Yadav? Shubman Gill And Co. Lose Crucial WTC Points After Colombo Draw
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