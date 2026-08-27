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Home > Sports News > IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Have India Ever Lost After Taking 200+ Run Lead? Check Test Cricket Statistics as Sri Lanka Fight Back in Colombo

IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Have India Ever Lost After Taking 200+ Run Lead? Check Test Cricket Statistics as Sri Lanka Fight Back in Colombo

With Team India enforcing a follow-on after getting bowled out for 290 in their first innings of the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, the hosts have put up an outstanding rearguard.

IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Have India Ever Lost After Taking 200+ Run Lead? Check Test Cricket Statistics as Sri Lanka Fight Back in Colombo
IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Have India Ever Lost After Taking 200+ Run Lead? Check Test Cricket Statistics as Sri Lanka Fight Back in Colombo

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 15:14 IST

IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 5: With Team India enforcing a follow-on after getting bowled out for 290 in their first innings of the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, the hosts have put up an outstanding rearguard. Despite being more than 200 runs in arrears, Sri Lanka have taken a sizeable lead and have retained an outside chance of not only winning but levelling the series. Hence, it begs the question about whether India have lost a Test despite taking more than a 200-run lead?

IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 5: Have Team India lost a Test after taking a 200+ lead?

The sub-continent nation have never lost a Test after leading by more than 200 runs. The biggest lead that Team India have thrown away to lose a Test was in 2015 when they were ahead by 192 at the Galle International Stadium against Sri Lanka. However, Dinesh Chandimal’s unbeaten 162 set the tourists 176 to win in the fourth innings and they got bowled out for 112. India lost on two other occasions to England in 2024 when they lead by 190 in Hyderabad and were ahead by 132 against the same opposition at Edgbaston, Birmingham in 2022.

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IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 5: Sonal Dinusha on the verge of another 100 as Sri Lanka’s lead cross 150

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have unearthed a batting gem in Sonal Dinusha, who is closer to his second hundred of the match and third overall. With tea taken on Day 5, the left-handed batter has moved to 98, needing only two runs to get to the magical three-figure score. He had made 103 in the first innings that allowed the home side to whittle India’s lead down as much as possible. Their lead now stands at 170. Sri Lanka had started the day with only 16 runs head but they spent the first session wicketless, with the partnership between Dinusha and Keshara Nuwantha reaching 100.

The visitors sent Nuwantha packing for 46 in the first over of the second session and ended Prabath Jayasuriya’s resistance on 2. But Lahiru Kumara has been an excellent partner, playing well over 50 balls to help Dinusha increase the lead. While Sri Lanka can hope for a win, it looks highly unlikely, given only 38 more overs remain to be bowled.

Given they are trailing the series 0-1, the Lankans would be in favouring of securing a draw more than dangling the carrot where India might also have a chance of emerging victorious.

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IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Have India Ever Lost After Taking 200+ Run Lead? Check Test Cricket Statistics as Sri Lanka Fight Back in Colombo
Tags: IND Vs SLSonal DinushaSri Lanka National Cricket Teamteam india

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IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Have India Ever Lost After Taking 200+ Run Lead? Check Test Cricket Statistics as Sri Lanka Fight Back in Colombo
IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Have India Ever Lost After Taking 200+ Run Lead? Check Test Cricket Statistics as Sri Lanka Fight Back in Colombo
IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Have India Ever Lost After Taking 200+ Run Lead? Check Test Cricket Statistics as Sri Lanka Fight Back in Colombo
IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Have India Ever Lost After Taking 200+ Run Lead? Check Test Cricket Statistics as Sri Lanka Fight Back in Colombo

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