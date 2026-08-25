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Home > Sports News > IND vs SL 2nd Test Match Highlights: India Miss Chance to Bowl Out Sri Lanka as Sonal Dinusha Hits 85, Rain Ends Play on Day 3

IND vs SL 2nd Test Match Highlights: India Miss Chance to Bowl Out Sri Lanka as Sonal Dinusha Hits 85, Rain Ends Play on Day 3

India remained firmly in control of the IND vs SL 2nd Test on Day 3 in Colombo, despite Sonal Dinusha's unbeaten 85. Sri Lanka reached 265/8, still trailing by 238 runs, with Prasidh Krishna and Manav Suthar keeping India on course for victory.

Sonal Dinusha and Prasidh Krishna in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Sonal Dinusha and Prasidh Krishna in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-08-25 18:26 IST

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: India ended the third day of the second test firmly in control despite a strong fightback from Sri Lanka. It was Sonal Dinusha once again who continued to be a thorn for Shubman Gill and co. The young left-handed batter continued his fine form from the previous test and ended Day Three with an unbeaten knock of 85 runs. However, with Sri Lanka having lost eight wickets and still being in deficit by 238 runs, the hosts find themselves in deep trouble.

IND vs SL: India Remains in Control on Day 3

Sri Lanka’s Sonal Dinusha remained on course for his second century of the series, but India retained a firm grip on the second and final test in Colombo on Tuesday. Replying to India’s 503-9 declared, Sri Lanka reached 265-8 before rain and bad light brought an early end to the third day’s play, with the prospect of the follow-on still hanging over the hosts.

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Dinusha was unbeaten on 85, which followed his scores of 100 and 84 in the opening test in Galle, which India won comprehensively to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Lahiru Kumara was unbeaten on eight, with Sri Lanka still trailing by 238 runs.

IND vs SL 2nd Test: Sri Lanka Lead Defiant Fightback

Earlier, Pasindu Sooriyabandara (80) led Sri Lanka’s resistance after the hosts resumed on a precarious eight for two at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground.

India seamer Prasidh Krishna (3-47) dismissed Kamil Mishara (19) and Kamindu Mendis (32), while Manav Suthar removed home captain Dhananjaya de Silva (8) to leave Sri Lanka reeling at 137-5.

IND vs SL 2nd Test: Pasindu Sooriyabandara Misses on Maiden Test Century

Sooriyabandara, who made his Test debut as a concussion substitute in Galle, fought hard but fell short of what would have been his maiden Test century.

Attempting to cut a delivery from Ravindra Jadeja, Sooriyabandara could only deflect the ball onto his back thigh. It then rolled on to hit the base of the stumps, with the impact enough to dislodge the bail.

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj had Niroshan Dickwella caught down the leg side for nought, while Suthar (3-83) removed Keshara Nuwantha for 18 to keep the pressure on Sri Lanka.

Dinusha struck two sixes and six fours in a fluent innings and looked comfortable against both pace and spin.

(With Agency Inputs)

Also Read: IND vs SL: Who is Sonal Dinusha? Sri Lanka’s Batting Star Shines Again vs India With Unbeaten 85 in 2nd Test in Colombo

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IND vs SL 2nd Test Match Highlights: India Miss Chance to Bowl Out Sri Lanka as Sonal Dinusha Hits 85, Rain Ends Play on Day 3
Tags: home-hero-pos-6IND Vs SLindia vs sri lankaPrasidh KrishnaSonal Dinusha

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IND vs SL 2nd Test Match Highlights: India Miss Chance to Bowl Out Sri Lanka as Sonal Dinusha Hits 85, Rain Ends Play on Day 3

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IND vs SL 2nd Test Match Highlights: India Miss Chance to Bowl Out Sri Lanka as Sonal Dinusha Hits 85, Rain Ends Play on Day 3
IND vs SL 2nd Test Match Highlights: India Miss Chance to Bowl Out Sri Lanka as Sonal Dinusha Hits 85, Rain Ends Play on Day 3
IND vs SL 2nd Test Match Highlights: India Miss Chance to Bowl Out Sri Lanka as Sonal Dinusha Hits 85, Rain Ends Play on Day 3
IND vs SL 2nd Test Match Highlights: India Miss Chance to Bowl Out Sri Lanka as Sonal Dinusha Hits 85, Rain Ends Play on Day 3

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