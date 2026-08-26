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Home > Sports News > IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Rain Halts India’s Victory Push After Sri Lanka Take Second Innings Lead in Colombo

IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Rain Halts India’s Victory Push After Sri Lanka Take Second Innings Lead in Colombo

India regained control after a disciplined bowling effort before rain brought an early end to play on day 4 of the second Test, with the visitors claiming 6 wickets in Sri Lanka's second innings after enforcing the follow-on on Wednesday. At stumps on Day 4, Sri Lanka are 229/,6 leading by 16 runs with Sonal Dinusha (7) and Keshara Nuwantha (3) unbeaten on the crease.

IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Rain Halts India's Victory Push After Sri Lanka Take Second Innings Lead in Colombo
IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Rain Halts India's Victory Push After Sri Lanka Take Second Innings Lead in Colombo

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 18:36 IST

India regained control after a disciplined bowling effort before rain brought an early end to play on day 4 of the second Test, with the visitors claiming 6 wickets in Sri Lanka’s second innings after enforcing the follow-on on Wednesday. At stumps on Day 4, Sri Lanka are 229/,6 leading by 16 runs with Sonal Dinusha (7) and Keshara Nuwantha (3) unbeaten on the crease.

India edge closer to win

India had wrapped up Sri Lanka’s first innings early in the morning before asking the hosts to bat again. Sri Lanka’s top order showed greater resilience in the second innings, with Pasindu Sooriyabandara once again impressing with a fluent 92.

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Sooriyabandara forged a crucial 115-run partnership with Kamindu Mendis, and the pair appeared to have put Sri Lanka in a strong position to build a sizeable lead. However, Mendis’ dismissal proved to be a turning point. Mendis attempted a rash shot and was caught by Indian skipper Shubman Gill, who produced an excellent running catch near square leg.

The breakthrough allowed India to claw their way back into the contest and prevent Sri Lanka from building another substantial partnership. India then picked up two more wickets in the final session to regain control before worsening rain forced the umpires to call off play for the day, with no possibility of getting the ground ready for a restart.

Sri Lanka currently lead by 16 runs, with India needing four more wickets to wrap up the innings.
With the second new ball less than eight overs away, India will look to make early inroads when play resumes and restrict Sri Lanka’s lead on the final day of the Test match.

Sri Lanka revive in follow-on

Earlier in the day, Sooriyabandara and Mendis mounted a determined fightback to revive Sri Lanka’s second innings after being asked to follow on, stitching together a resilient 115-run partnership for the third wicket during the second session on Day 4.

Sri Lanka reached 199/3 at tea, still in the follow-on innings. After India enforced the follow-on following Sri Lanka’s first-innings score of 290, the hosts came under early pressure with wickets of openers Lahiru Udara and Kamil Mishara. However, Sooriyabandara (90*) and Mendis (55) responded with a blend of solid defence and controlled aggression to guide Sri Lanka to 199/3 at Tea, reducing their deficit to just 14 runs.

Sri Lanka started the post-lunch session on Day 4 at 83-2 in 22 overs after being asked to follow on. Sri Lanka showed plenty of resilience as Sooriyabandara and Mendis stitched together a crucial 115-run partnership. The duo effectively countered India’s spin attack of Ravindra Jadeja and Manav Suthar. Sooriyabandara brought up his second half-century of the match off 78 balls. Mendis, meanwhile, reached his fifty from 87 deliveries, including three sixes and two boundaries.

Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna provided the only breakthrough of the session as he ended the 115-run stand by dismissing Mendis for 55.

Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva then joined Sooriyabandara, who carefully negotiated the closing overs of the session as he moved closer to a maiden Test century.

At Tea, Sri Lanka were 199/3, trailing India by just 14 runs with seven wickets in hand. Sooriyabandara remained unbeaten on 90, while de Silva was not out on 14. 

Earlier, India had posted a commanding 503/9 declared after winning the toss. Devdutt Padikkal led the scoring with 117, while Dhruv Jurel remained unbeaten on 115. Rishabh Pant contributed a brisk 63, with captain Shubman Gill also scoring a half-century.

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IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Rain Halts India’s Victory Push After Sri Lanka Take Second Innings Lead in Colombo
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IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Rain Halts India’s Victory Push After Sri Lanka Take Second Innings Lead in Colombo
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