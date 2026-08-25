IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant Injury Update — Wicketkeeper Seen Wearing Shoulder Sling on Day 3, Will He Miss Remainder of Colombo Test?

IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 3: Team India’s keeper-batter Rishabh Pant could well be ruled out of reminder of the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. The left-handed batter was seen wearing a shoulder sling beyond the boundary line and did not take the field on Day 3 of the second Test in Colombo. What is the latest update on his injury?

IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 3: Will Rishabh Pant miss the remainder of the match in Colombo?

The 28-year-old had sustained an injury to his forearm while batting on Day 1 itself. copping the blow off Lahiru Kumara’s short-pitched bowling while trying to play the pull shot. As a result, he walked off retired hurt. But the southpaw returned to bat on Day 2 and scored a vital 63 which India desperately needed, given the match had the potential to swing either ways, given the tourists were 300/5 after Day 1. In the process, he shared a crucial partnership of 112 with fellow keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, who made a century and India eventually declared at 503/9.

When Day 3 began, it was Jurel keeping the wickets instead of Pant, who was seen beyond the boundary line wearing a shoulder sling. There is no official update from the BCCI as yet but since the injury looks to be serious, he is unlikely to play any further part.

IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 3: Is Rishabh Pant likely to bat in Team India’s second innings?

Given the current state of the game, it looks highly unlikely that the left-hander will be required to bat in the second innings. In response to India’s first-innings total of 503, the hosts have already lost seven wickets and have barely crossed 200. They need more than 100 runs to avoid the follow-on. Due to the uncertain weather conditions, the visitors are likely to enforce the follow-on.

For Sri Lanka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, playing only in his second Test has been proactive in his approach since coming out to bat. The right-handed had come as a concussion substitute for Dinesh Chandimal in the previous Test but bagged a golden duck. However, he got to his maiden fifty in 76 deliveries and walked off unbeaten on 61 at lunch, clattering eight boundaries. Ravindra Jadeja denied Sooriyabandara his maiden ton, cleaning him up for 80.