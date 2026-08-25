IND vs SL 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant’s Funny Fan Interaction in Colombo Goes Viral After Rain-Hit Day 3 | WATCH Video

India vs Sri Lanka: Rishabh Pant was in his quirky element as the wicketkeeper batter was engaged in a conversation with a fan in Sri Lanka. Pant, who was on the bench with a shoulder injury on the third day during the ongoing test between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo, was seen enjoying the rain. Looking at Pant, a fan requested the left-handed batter to take shelter in order to save himself from getting sick. The 28-year-old, in his whimsical way, responded to the comment.

WATCH: Rishabh Pant and Fan Engage in Viral Exchange







In a video that has now gone viral, Rishabh Pant was seen enjoying the rain in Colombo after the end of the day’s play. The Indian wicketkeeper batter had scored a half-century in the first innings but did not take the field owing to an injury to his hand and shoulder.

In the video, it can be seen that a fan and the wicketkeeper were engaged in a fun and quirky dialogue. The fan said, “Rishabh bhai… Bukhar ho jayega. Idhar ka pani alag hai. (Rishabh bhai, you will get fever. The water here is different.)” To this, the former Test vice-captain said, “Bukhaar Karva ke hi jana tum… Nahi hoga to bhi karva dena. (You guys want me to get fever. Even if I don’t get fever, you will still want me to have fever.)”

The video ended with the fan saying, “Nahi, Nahi bhai… We love you bhai. (No, no brother, we love you, brother).”

IND vs SL: Rishabh Pant Scores Half-Century Despite Injury

During the opening day of the second Test, Rishabh Pant injured his hand following a blow to his wrist from a delivery from Lahiru Kumara. The wicketkeeper batter left the crease and was doubtful to participate further in the match. However, he returned to the crease on the morning of the second day and played a match-defining knock. He scored 63 runs in only 89 balls, hitting six fours and a couple of sixes.

The left-handed batter shared a 112-run stand for the seventh wicket with Dhruv Jurel. While Jurel went on to score a century, Pant’s knock snatched the momentum away from the hosts.

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