LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs SL 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant’s Funny Fan Interaction in Colombo Goes Viral After Rain-Hit Day 3 | WATCH Video

IND vs SL 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant’s Funny Fan Interaction in Colombo Goes Viral After Rain-Hit Day 3 | WATCH Video

Rishabh Pant Injury News: Rishabh Pant went viral after a funny exchange with a fan in Colombo during the India vs Sri Lanka second Test. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter enjoyed the moment after scoring a crucial 63 despite suffering a wrist injury, while Dhruv Jurel took over wicketkeeping duties as Pant was rested from behind the stumps.

Rishabh Pant was engaged in a fun dialogue with a fan while enjoying the rain in Colombo. Image Credit: X
Rishabh Pant was engaged in a fun dialogue with a fan while enjoying the rain in Colombo. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-08-25 19:56 IST

India vs Sri Lanka: Rishabh Pant was in his quirky element as the wicketkeeper batter was engaged in a conversation with a fan in Sri Lanka. Pant, who was on the bench with a shoulder injury on the third day during the ongoing test between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo, was seen enjoying the rain. Looking at Pant, a fan requested the left-handed batter to take shelter in order to save himself from getting sick. The 28-year-old, in his whimsical way, responded to the comment. 

WATCH: Rishabh Pant and Fan Engage in Viral Exchange



In a video that has now gone viral, Rishabh Pant was seen enjoying the rain in Colombo after the end of the day’s play. The Indian wicketkeeper batter had scored a half-century in the first innings but did not take the field owing to an injury to his hand and shoulder. 

In the video, it can be seen that a fan and the wicketkeeper were engaged in a fun and quirky dialogue. The fan said, “Rishabh bhai… Bukhar ho jayega. Idhar ka pani alag hai. (Rishabh bhai, you will get fever. The water here is different.)” To this, the former Test vice-captain said, “Bukhaar Karva ke hi jana tum… Nahi hoga to bhi karva dena. (You guys want me to get fever. Even if I don’t get fever, you will still want me to have fever.)”

The video ended with the fan saying, “Nahi, Nahi bhai… We love you bhai. (No, no brother, we love you, brother).”

IND vs SL: Rishabh Pant Scores Half-Century Despite Injury

During the opening day of the second Test, Rishabh Pant injured his hand following a blow to his wrist from a delivery from Lahiru Kumara. The wicketkeeper batter left the crease and was doubtful to participate further in the match. However, he returned to the crease on the morning of the second day and played a match-defining knock. He scored 63 runs in only 89 balls, hitting six fours and a couple of sixes. 

The left-handed batter shared a 112-run stand for the seventh wicket with Dhruv Jurel. While Jurel went on to score a century, Pant’s knock snatched the momentum away from the hosts. 

Also Read: Duleep Trophy 2026: East Zone Hammer North East Zone by 210 Runs to Reach Semifinals | Shahbaz Ahmed, Anukul Roy Shine

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs SL 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant’s Funny Fan Interaction in Colombo Goes Viral After Rain-Hit Day 3 | WATCH Video
Tags: IND Vs SLindia vs sri lankarishabh pant

RELATED News

IND vs SL 2nd Test Match Highlights: India Miss Chance to Bowl Out Sri Lanka as Sonal Dinusha Hits 85, Rain Ends Play on Day 3

IND vs SL: Who is Sonal Dinusha? Sri Lanka’s Batting Star Shines Again vs India With Unbeaten 85 in 2nd Test in Colombo

ENG vs PAK: Will Babar Azam Play 2nd Test at Lord’s? Pakistan Captain Returns to Practice After Injury | WATCH VIDEO

Tottenham Transfer News: Savio Completes £75m Move From Manchester City as Spurs Smash £300m Summer Spending

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play? Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

LATEST NEWS

IND vs SL 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant’s Funny Fan Interaction in Colombo Goes Viral After Rain-Hit Day 3 | WATCH Video

Who Named Surat Fish Market After PM Modi and Why The Controversy Over It?

Beyond PM Kisan ₹6,000: 5 Government Schemes That Could Put More Money in Farmers’ Hands

Gandhari Trailer Out: Taapsee Pannu Turns Fierce Mother In A Desperate Search For Her Abducted Daughter – WATCH

‘Catfight’ between Women Judge and Commissioner in UP: IAS Accused of Seeking Case Details From Court Officer

India’s Power Goes Abroad: Which Countries Buy Indian Electricity, How Cross-Border Trade Works And What India Earns

“Chai Khatre Me Mittar, Chini Pahuch Gaye Sattar’: UP Govt Suspends Lekhpal For Critical Remarks on Sugar Price Hike

Shriya Saran-Rajinikanth Reunion After 19 Years? Viral Selfie Fuels Dharman Cameo Buzz

August 28 Lunar Eclipse 2026: Will You See a ‘Blood Moon’? Check Peak Time & Visibility

Raksha Bandhan 2026: Special Trains Announced From Delhi To UP, Bihar & MP — Check Routes, Timings, Schedule And Booking Details

IND vs SL 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant’s Funny Fan Interaction in Colombo Goes Viral After Rain-Hit Day 3 | WATCH Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs SL 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant’s Funny Fan Interaction in Colombo Goes Viral After Rain-Hit Day 3 | WATCH Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs SL 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant’s Funny Fan Interaction in Colombo Goes Viral After Rain-Hit Day 3 | WATCH Video
IND vs SL 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant’s Funny Fan Interaction in Colombo Goes Viral After Rain-Hit Day 3 | WATCH Video
IND vs SL 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant’s Funny Fan Interaction in Colombo Goes Viral After Rain-Hit Day 3 | WATCH Video
IND vs SL 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant’s Funny Fan Interaction in Colombo Goes Viral After Rain-Hit Day 3 | WATCH Video

QUICK LINKS