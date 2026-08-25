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Home > Sports News > IND vs SL, 2nd Test: When Will Play Resume After Rain Delay on Day 3 in Colombo? Latest Update, Weather Forecast

IND vs SL, 2nd Test: When Will Play Resume After Rain Delay on Day 3 in Colombo? Latest Update, Weather Forecast

With Sri Lanka counterpunching despite losing two wickets in the first session of Day 3 of the second Test against India in Colombo, an interesting passage of play was in store after lunch.

IND vs SL, 2nd Test: When Will Play Resume On Day 3? Latest Update After Rain Interrupts Proceedings In Colombo. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
IND vs SL, 2nd Test: When Will Play Resume On Day 3? Latest Update After Rain Interrupts Proceedings In Colombo. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-25 12:59 IST

IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 3: With Sri Lanka counterpunching despite losing two wickets in the first session of Day 3 of the second Test against India in Colombo, an interesting passage of play was in store after lunch. However, showers in Colombo have interrupted the proceedings, with Sri Lanka regaining some semblance of control after allowing the tourists to score more than 500 runs in their first innings. The question on everyone’s mind is when will the second session begin?

IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 3: When will play resume at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo?

During lunch itself, covers were brought on the ground, given rain was forecasted. A few minutes later, it had indeed started to drizzle, spelling a delayed start to the session. There is no update on when the second session will commence and fans will have to wait for further developments. As per the latest update, the rain has stopped and the game might restart anytime soon.

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IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 3: Pasindu Sooriyabandara keeps the scoreboard going for Sri Lanka as hosts face steep task

Meanwhile, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, playing only in his second Test has been proactive in his approach since coming out to bat. The right-handed had come as a concussion substitute for Dinesh Chandimal in the previous Test but bagged a golden duck. However, he got to his maiden fifty in 76 deliveries and walked off unbeaten on 61 at lunch, clattering eight boundaries. Their score was 130/4 in 32 overs.

The home side had been left reeling at 8/2 by Stumps on Day 2 as India struck twice to remove Lahiru Udara and the nightwatchman Prabath Jayasuriya. The tourists started Day 2 at 300/5 when both sides had the potential to wrest the initiative. Despite dismissing Saransh Jain early on Day 2, Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel dismantled Sri Lanka’s bowling attack methodically with a 112-run stand off 152 deliveries to take India’s score past 400.

After Pant’s 63, Jurel stitched small partnerships with Manav Suthar and Mohammed Siraj. Due to a rain-induced break, Jurel was left stranded on 95 but eventually reached his second Test ton before Shubman Gill declared the innings at 503/9. With India picking up two wickets late on Day 2, they piled on the misery further on Sri Lanka, putting themselves in a strong position to take the series 2-0.

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IND vs SL, 2nd Test: When Will Play Resume After Rain Delay on Day 3 in Colombo? Latest Update, Weather Forecast
Tags: Dhruv JurelIND Vs SLPasindu SooriyabandaraSri Lanka National Cricket Teamteam india

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IND vs SL, 2nd Test: When Will Play Resume After Rain Delay on Day 3 in Colombo? Latest Update, Weather Forecast
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IND vs SL, 2nd Test: When Will Play Resume After Rain Delay on Day 3 in Colombo? Latest Update, Weather Forecast
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