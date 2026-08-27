IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Will Rain Impact India’s Push For Victory On Day 5? Check Colombo Weather And Hourly Forecast

IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 5: With the two-Test series between India and Sri Lanka into its final day, the former are well ahead as Day 5 of the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo looms large. While the hosts have crawled into a lead, Team India are only four wickets away from wrapping up the innings and will not want to concede a lot of runs. But will the weather in Colombo impact India’s push for victory?

IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 5: Will rain play spoilsport in Colombo as Team India aim for 2-0 sweep

With the proceedings on Day 5 likely to kickstart at 10:00 AM, the probability of precipitation remains 87% in the morning, while the cloud cover is of 82%. The chances of rain remains at 70% in the afternoon alongside more cloud cover, while heavy showers is expected in the evening too.

There were heavy showers and interruptions expected on Day 4 too but it wasn’t as frequent as anticipated. The tourists will hope to wrap up Sri Lanka’s innings and the win before a heavy spell of rain comes along.

IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 5: Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis hit fifites but Sri Lanka lose wickets at crucial junctures

Sri Lanka began Day 4 at 265/8, needing another 39 runs to avoid follow-on. Although a set Sonal Dinusha reached his second hundred of the series, the home side wasn’t able to avoid the follow-on and Indian skipper Shubman Gill enforced it. Despite losing a couple of wickets early on, Sri Lanka played proactively, thanks to a century stand between Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis.

Prasidh Krishna’s short-pitched delivery undid Mendis, who perished for 55. Sooriyabandara had a rush of blood and fell for 92, missing a well-deserved ton by a whisker. India also dismissed Niroshan Dickwella and Dhananjaya de Silva, with Dinusha yet again forced to bat with the tail. The tourists will want to start the day by getting rid of Dinusha, who can add some very precious runs with the tail. If the home side get anywhere near 150, Gill and co. will find themselves in a very tricky position and could well even lose the Test, given their recent batting struggles in chasing fourth-innings target.