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Home > Sports News > IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Will Rain Threaten India’s Push For Victory Against Sri Lanka On Day 4? Check Colombo Weather And Hourly Forecast

IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Will Rain Threaten India’s Push For Victory Against Sri Lanka On Day 4? Check Colombo Weather And Hourly Forecast

With Team India eyeing victory in the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, Day 4 looms as a decisive one.

IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Will Rain Threaten India's Push For Victory On Day 4? Check Colombo Weather And Hourly Forecast. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Will Rain Threaten India's Push For Victory On Day 4? Check Colombo Weather And Hourly Forecast. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 09:11 IST

IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 4: With Team India eyeing victory in the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, Day 4 looms as a decisive one. The tourists clearly hold the upper hand, given they are still 238 runs ahead and Sri Lanka only have two wickets in hand despite Sonal Dinusha’s defiant and unbeaten 85. However, rain could impede India’s push for victory in Colombo. What is the state of weather on Day 4 in Colombo?

IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 4: Will rain play spoilsport as Team India continue to push for victory in Colombo?

With play likely to begin at 9:45 AM local time instead of 10:00 AM to make up for the lost overs of the previous day, the chances of precipitation in the morning are 88%. The cloud cover also remains at 96%. While the probability of rain slightly eases down in the afternoon, it still remains at 70%, with the cloud cover of 98%. The chances of rain will remain above 50% even in the evening.

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IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Will Rain Threaten India’s Push For Victory Against Sri Lanka On Day 4? Check Colombo Weather And Hourly Forecast

Hence, fans may well expect another rain-truncated day and a delayed start to the proceedings. Due to chances of showers, visiting captain Shubman Gill must marshal his troops ruthlessly to take the remaining two wickets as rapidly as possible. If the home side fails to avoid the follow-on, India may well enforce the same to force a result quickly.

IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 4: Sonal Dinusha and Pasindu Sooriyabandara the standout batters for Sri Lanka amid more struggles

With Team India declaring their innings at 503/9, the task was already steep for the home side. They had already lost two wickets late on Day 2, reducing them to 8/2 in response. However, Pasindu Sooriyabandara (80) and Sonal Dinusha (85*) showcased the required stomach for a fight as the duo took calculated risks to chip away at the deficit. At the same time, Sri Lanka lost some untimely wickets, including that of Kamindu Mendis, who was set before being dismissed for 32.

Prasidh Krishna and Manav Suthar were the pick of the Indian bowlers with three scalps each, while Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja took one each. Play on Day 3 was also abandoned early due to rain. Lahiru Kumara also played a crucial role with the bat, playing out 50 deliveries to take Sri Lanka through to stumps.

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IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Will Rain Threaten India’s Push For Victory Against Sri Lanka On Day 4? Check Colombo Weather And Hourly Forecast
Tags: IND Vs SLPrasidh KrishnaSonal DinushaSri Lanka National Cricket Teamteam india

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IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Will Rain Threaten India’s Push For Victory Against Sri Lanka On Day 4? Check Colombo Weather And Hourly Forecast
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IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Will Rain Threaten India’s Push For Victory Against Sri Lanka On Day 4? Check Colombo Weather And Hourly Forecast
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