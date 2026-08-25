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Home > Sports News > IND vs SL: After Asitha Fernando, ICC Sanctions Another Sri Lankan Player For Breaching Code Of Conduct | Details Inside

IND vs SL: After Asitha Fernando, ICC Sanctions Another Sri Lankan Player For Breaching Code Of Conduct | Details Inside

With only two days of play completed in the second Test between Sri Lanka and India at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, a second home side's player has been sanctioned.

IND vs SL: After Asitha Fernando, ICC Sanctions Another Sri Lankan Player For Breaching Code Of Conduct | Details Inside. (Image Credits: X)
IND vs SL: After Asitha Fernando, ICC Sanctions Another Sri Lankan Player For Breaching Code Of Conduct | Details Inside. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-08-25 15:45 IST

IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 3: With only two days of play completed in the second Test between Sri Lanka and India at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, a second home side’s player has been sanctioned. A day after Asitha Fernando copped punishment for his verbal altercation with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prabhat Jayasuriya has now copped a sanction too. But why has Jayasuriya copped a punishment?

IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 3: Why has the ICC punished Prabhat Jayasuriya?

The left-arm spinner’s explosive gesture after his first-innings dismissal has invited scrutiny. After being dismissed on the final delivery Day 2, the 34-year-old was seen slamming the bat against the boundary wedges on his way back to the pavilion. He was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, pertaining to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

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The veteran spinner, who bowled a staggering 42 overs in the second innings, admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. Hence, there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Rod Tucker, and fourth umpire Prageeth Rambukwella levelled the charge.

IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 3: Sri Lanka head towards second consecutive defeat

As far as the state of the match is concerned, Sri Lanka are way behind in the contest and will be lucky to even draw the Colombo Test. The home side had been left reeling at 8/2 by Stumps on Day 2 as India struck twice to remove Lahiru Udara and the nightwatchman Prabath Jayasuriya. The tourists started Day 2 at 300/5 when both sides had the potential to wrest the initiative. Despite dismissing Saransh Jain early on Day 2, Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel dismantled Sri Lanka’s bowling attack methodically with a 112-run stand off 152 deliveries to take India’s score past 400.

After Pant’s 63, Jurel stitched small partnerships with Manav Suthar and Mohammed Siraj. Due to a rain-induced break, Jurel was left stranded on 95 but eventually reached his second Test ton before Shubman Gill declared the innings at 503/9. At the time of writing this, the hosts had reached 216/7 at tea, with Sonal Dinusha fighting hard after scoring a half-century. Pasindu Sooriyabandara scored an excellent of 80 before being castled by Ravindra Jadeja. Sri Lanka need to score at least 304 to avoid the follow-on. 

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IND vs SL: After Asitha Fernando, ICC Sanctions Another Sri Lankan Player For Breaching Code Of Conduct | Details Inside
Tags: Asitha FernandoIND Vs SLPrabhat JayasuriyaSri Lanka National Cricket Teamteam india

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IND vs SL: After Asitha Fernando, ICC Sanctions Another Sri Lankan Player For Breaching Code Of Conduct | Details Inside

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IND vs SL: After Asitha Fernando, ICC Sanctions Another Sri Lankan Player For Breaching Code Of Conduct | Details Inside
IND vs SL: After Asitha Fernando, ICC Sanctions Another Sri Lankan Player For Breaching Code Of Conduct | Details Inside
IND vs SL: After Asitha Fernando, ICC Sanctions Another Sri Lankan Player For Breaching Code Of Conduct | Details Inside
IND vs SL: After Asitha Fernando, ICC Sanctions Another Sri Lankan Player For Breaching Code Of Conduct | Details Inside

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