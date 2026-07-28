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Home > Sports News > IND vs SL: Another Blow For Gautam Gambhir? Team India Coach Set to Leave Ahead of Sri Lanka Tour — Report

IND vs SL: Another Blow For Gautam Gambhir? Team India Coach Set to Leave Ahead of Sri Lanka Tour — Report

IND vs SL: Another Blow For Gautam Gambhir? Team India Coach Set to Leave Ahead of Sri Lanka Tour — Report. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
IND vs SL: Another Blow For Gautam Gambhir? Team India Coach Set to Leave Ahead of Sri Lanka Tour — Report. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 18:29 IST

After Ryan Ten Doeschate’s departure from Gautam Gambhir-led coaching staff, another coach has reportedly exited the setup ahead of the crucial two-Test series against Sri Lanka next month. Fielding coach T Dilip, whose place was seemingly under the scanner, has reportedly been fired from the role, leaving two positions vacant.

Why Has T Dilip been fired from the role?

According to reports, Dilip’s ouster from the setup comes on the back of India’s recent fielding disasters, having dropped a series of catches over the England and Zimbabwe tour. Meanwhile, Ten Doeschate, who had been hired by Gambhir in 2024 after succeeding Rahul Dravid as the head coach, has left the role for wanting to spend more time with his family. The former Netherlands cricketer was reportedly offered a contract in 2027 but declined it.

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The BCCI is yet to release an official release regarding both their exits.

Team India Set To Embark On a Crucial Tour of Sri Lanka

With India languishing in the bottom half of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, Shubman Gill and co. will want nothing short of a win during their next month’s tour of Sri Lanka for two red-ball games in Galle and Colombo, beginning on August 15. The sub-continent nation last played a WTC-centric series in November 2025 and suffered a humiliating 2-0 loss to South Africa at home. With nine more Tests to go in the cycle against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia, India must win at least seven of those to stand a chance of reaching the final.

As for their squad, with Washington Sundar injured, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have picked the uncapped Saransh Jain in their squad for the Sri Lanka tour. B Sai Sudharsan and Jasprit Bumrah have been chosen subject to fitness.

India squad: Shubman Gill [C], KL Rahul [VC], Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant [WK], Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain.

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IND vs SL: Another Blow For Gautam Gambhir? Team India Coach Set to Leave Ahead of Sri Lanka Tour — Report

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IND vs SL: Another Blow For Gautam Gambhir? Team India Coach Set to Leave Ahead of Sri Lanka Tour — Report
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