IND vs SL: Another Jasprit Bumrah Injury, Another Big Question For Team India’s Backroom Staff — Report

IND vs SL: Team India’s backroom staff could undergo further changes following the crucial two-Test series against Sri Lanka, beginning on August 15 that will be a part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. With T Dilip recently exiting as a fielding coach, a report of the Times of India claimed that more changes could be on the cards following the Test series against the Island nation.

IND vs SL: Which Team India backroom staff is under the scanner?

Keeping in mind the recent glut of injuries the national team is dealing with, physiotherapist Kamlesh Jain remains heavily under the scanner. The last one month or 15 days have seen several players breaking down, including Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya, Prince Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy due to long-term injuries. The latest casualty was Jasprit Bumrah, who is yet to recover from the knee injury sustained during the England tour and will be available for the crucial red-ball series in Sri Lanka. While spin is likely to play a significant part in Sri Lanka, India will travel with a highly inexperienced pace attack where subtle variations can cause batters trouble.

A source, as quoted by The Times of India stated:

“The role of head physio Kamlesh Jain is under the scanner, as is that of the experts at the CoE. These injury concerns aren’t ideal because both the captain and coach have regularly struggled to field a full-strength Playing XI. How can one think about the right playing combination when even the 15 isn’t their first choice? here is so much competition for each spot that a player is expected to push his body. This is where the support staff and the CoE need to step in. They need to raise the red flags and not rush players back into action. The situation is now becoming a bit embarrassing, and every concerned person needs to be held accountable.”

What is Team India’s current standing in the 2025-27 cycle of the World Test Championship?

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill and co. are currently placed 5th in the WTC points table, with four wins and as many defeats along with a draw in five games. While a 2-0 win over Sri Lanka will be a confidence-booster, the two-time WTC finalists need seven wins out of their remaining nine Tests to have a shot at reaching the final at The Oval.

Apart from Sri Lanka, they have Tests remaining against New Zealand and Australia.