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Home > Sports News > IND vs SL Asian Games 2026: Check India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Gold Medal Match – Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

IND vs SL Asian Games 2026: Check India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Gold Medal Match – Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

IND vs SL Asian Games 2026: India Women will take on Sri Lanka Women in the gold medal match of the women's cricket event at the Asian Games 2026 on Tuesday (Sep 22). Harmanpreet Kaur's side will be aiming to secure another Asian Games gold after beating Sri Lanka in the final at Hangzhou in 2023. The contest will also be a rematch of the ACC Women's Asia Cup 2026 final, where India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs to claim their record-extending eighth title.

IND vs SL Asian Games 2026: Check India vs Sri Lanka Women's Gold Medal Match - Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
IND vs SL Asian Games 2026: Check India vs Sri Lanka Women's Gold Medal Match - Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 16:09 IST

IND vs SL Asian Games 2026: India Women will take on Sri Lanka Women in the gold medal match of the women’s cricket event at the Asian Games 2026 on Tuesday (Sep 22). Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will be aiming to secure another Asian Games gold after beating Sri Lanka in the final at Hangzhou in 2023. The contest will also be a rematch of the ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final, where India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs to claim their record-extending eighth title.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asian Games 2026 Final Match Details

  • Match: India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Asian Games 2026 Women’s Cricket Gold Medal Match
  • Date: Tuesday, September 22, 2026
  • Venue: Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan
  • Start Time: 10:30 AM IST
  • Toss: 10:00 AM IST

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asian Games 2026 Final Preview

India have reached the gold medal match after dominant victories over Japan in the quarterfinal and Bangladesh in the semifinal. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team will now face Sri Lanka in a repeat of the 2023 Asian Games gold medal clash, where India emerged victorious by 19 runs.

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India also defeated Sri Lanka convincingly in the ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final in Dubai. The Indian team registered a 72-run victory in that contest to lift the continental title for a record-extending eighth time. Sri Lanka will now have another opportunity to challenge India for a major women’s cricket title.

Where to Watch India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asian Games 2026 Final Live on TV?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asian Games 2026 women’s cricket gold medal match will be available live on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How to Watch India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asian Games 2026 Final Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asian Games 2026 final live on the SonyLIV website and app.

India Women Squad for Asian Games 2026 Final

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav.

Sri Lanka Women Squad for Asian Games 2026 Final

Sri Lanka Women: Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana (wicketkeeper), Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi, Chamudi Praboda, Sugandika Kumari, Rashmika Sewwandi, Nimasha Meepage, Sanjana Kavindi, Anushka Sanjeewani.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: 2023 Asian Games Final

India and Sri Lanka previously met in the Asian Games women’s cricket gold medal match at Hangzhou in 2023. India won that contest by 19 runs to claim the gold medal. The two sides will meet again in the 2026 final, adding another chapter to their recent rivalry.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asian Games 2026 Final: What To Expect?

The final brings together two familiar opponents with India entering the contest after strong performances in the knockout stages. Sri Lanka will look to challenge India’s recent dominance after their defeats in the 2023 Asian Games final and 2026 Asia Cup final. With the gold medal at stake, both teams will be aiming to finish their Asian Games campaign on top.

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IND vs SL Asian Games 2026: Check India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Gold Medal Match – Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
Tags: Asian Games 2026

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IND vs SL Asian Games 2026: Check India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Gold Medal Match – Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
IND vs SL Asian Games 2026: Check India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Gold Medal Match – Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
IND vs SL Asian Games 2026: Check India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Gold Medal Match – Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
IND vs SL Asian Games 2026: Check India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Gold Medal Match – Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
IND vs SL Asian Games 2026: Check India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Gold Medal Match – Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

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