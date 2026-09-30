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Home > Sports News > IND vs SL, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport? Check Nisshin’s Hourly Weather Forecast

IND vs SL, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport? Check Nisshin’s Hourly Weather Forecast

With all four quarter-finals in Nisshin washed out, there is heavy spotlight on how the weather will play out during the second semi-final between India and Sri Lanka on October 1, Thursday. Will rain play spoilsport in the second semi-final at the Korogi Sports Park?

IND vs SL, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport? Check Nisshin's Hourly Weather Forecast. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
IND vs SL, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport? Check Nisshin's Hourly Weather Forecast. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 19:49 IST

IND vs SL, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: With all four quarter-finals in Nisshin washed out, there is heavy spotlight on how the weather will play out during the second semi-final between India and Sri Lanka on October 1, Thursday. Will rain play spoilsport in the second semi-final at the Korogi Sports Park? Find out the weather report here.

IND vs SL, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Will rain play spoilsport in Nisshin?

According to Acccuweather, the conditions will be sunny and warm during the match, with the probability of precipitation at only 1%. There is only 3% rain forecast in the evening too, meaning the conditions are crystal clear for the entire match to take place.

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IND vs SL, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport? Check Nisshin’s Hourly Weather Forecast

IND vs SL, Asian Games 2026 Cricket Semi-Final: Live Streaming Details

The television telecast of the fixture will be available on Sony Sports Network, while fans can stream it live on Sony LIV App and website. The match begins at 10:30 AM IST.

IND vs SL, Asian Games 2026 Cricket Semi-Final: Preview

India, the current gold-medal holders, have experienced some lows since their T20 World Cup 2026 victory earlier this year. There were series losses to Ireland and England but they recently beat Afghanistan and Zimbabwe 3-0. However, Japan gave them a mighty score in the historic one-off T20I at the Sano International Ground in Sano. But the Men in Blue still have a strong mix of youth and experience to help them retain the gold medal.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s T20I results have nosedived in recent times, headlined by England blanking them 3-0 recently. It will be an uphill challenge for the Lankans to beat a well-drilled mighty fine India’s T20I side, especially one without Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga. But they can take inspiration from how close Japan ran India

India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Predicted XIs

India predicted XI: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka predicted XI: Sahan Arachchige (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Tharindu Ratnayake, Binura Fernando, Vijaykanth Viyaskanth, Nuwan Thushara.

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IND vs SL, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport? Check Nisshin’s Hourly Weather Forecast
Tags: Asian GamesAsian Games 2026IND Vs SLSri Lanka National Cricket Teamteam india

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IND vs SL, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport? Check Nisshin’s Hourly Weather Forecast

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IND vs SL, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport? Check Nisshin’s Hourly Weather Forecast
IND vs SL, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport? Check Nisshin’s Hourly Weather Forecast
IND vs SL, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport? Check Nisshin’s Hourly Weather Forecast
IND vs SL, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport? Check Nisshin’s Hourly Weather Forecast
IND vs SL, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport? Check Nisshin’s Hourly Weather Forecast

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