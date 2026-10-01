IND vs SL, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Finals: India Skittle Hapless Sri Lanka For 45, Set Up Gold Medal Match Against Pakistan

IND vs SL, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Finals: India crushed a hapless Sri Lankan side for only 45 in the Asian 2026 semi-finals on October 1, Thursday at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin to progress to the final. While Ishan Kishan was their hero with the bat, bowlers collectively contributed to set up a Gold Medal bout with Pakistan on Saturday.

IND vs SL, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Finals: Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dish out the big hits for India

With a tricky pitch to bat on, the Men in Blue gave a chance to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who opened the innings with Abhishek Sharma. After Abhishek (7) and Sanju Samson (7) fell without troubling the scores by much, Sooryavanshi batted like a man possessed, playing some stunning shots despite the tricky nature of the surface. Sri Lankan captain Sahan Arachchige got the better of the Rajasthan Royals star for 38 off 21 deliveries. While Sri Lanka continued to chip away at the Indian batters, Kishan kept hitting boundaries at will and stayed unbeaten at 80 off 46 deliveries. The final over was the most productive of India’s innings, yielding 18 runs as the Men in Blue set 171 as the target.

IND vs SL, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Finals: Jasprit Bumrah lands early blows on Sri Lanka

Jasprit Bumrah, who replaced Yash Thakur in the playing XI, took two wickets in the first over, dismissing Sineth Jayawardena and keeper-batter Sohan de Livera for ducks. Lasith Croospulle was the third batter among the top three to perish without scoring as the Island nation were well behind the required run-rate in the powerplay itself.

Nuwanidu Fernando was the only Sri Lankan batter to reach double-figures, scoring 15 as they folded for 45 in an innings that didn’t even last 10 overs to lose by 124 runs. Bumrah, Axar Patel and Abhishek Sharma took two wickets each, while Washington Sundar claimed one. Earlier, Pakistan beat Bangladesh in a 13-over contest. With a tricky target of 112 to chase down on a spinning surface, the 2009 World T20 champions had lost their captain Sahibzada Farhan in the first over itself for a single-figure score. Despite cameos from Maaz Sadaqat (15), Usman Khan (14) and Saim Ayub (21), Bangladesh seemed to have their noses in front but Pakistan also didn’t let the run-rate spiral out of control.

The momentum decisively shifted in the 10th over sent down by Mustafizur Rahman as Abdul Samad smoked an eye-watering 23 runs, including four boundaries and a six to bring the equation down to 13 needing off the final 12 deliveries. Nawaz was the one finishing the match in 11.3 overs with a boundary to help Pakistan to the final.