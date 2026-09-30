IND vs SL, Asian Games 2026 Semifinal: Can Defending Champions India Reach Final? Prediction, Live Streaming And Playing XI

India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2026 Cricket Semi-Final: Team India will take on Sri Lanka in the second semi-final of the Asian Games 2026 on October 1, Thursday at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. It will be the second of the two semi-finals on the day, with Pakistan and Bangladesh set to square off in the first at the same venue.

IND vs SL, Asian Games 2026 Cricket Semi-Final: Match Details

Match: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Semi-Final

Date: October 1, 2026

Venue: Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan

Format: T20I

Event: Asian Games 2026

IND vs SL, Asian Games 2026 Cricket Semi-Final: Live Streaming Details

The television telecast of the fixture will be available on Sony Sports Network, while fans can stream it live on Sony LIV App and website. The match begins at 10:30 AM IST.

IND vs SL, Asian Games 2026 Cricket Semi-Final: Preview

India, the current gold-medal holders, have experienced some lows since their T20 World Cup 2026 victory earlier this year. There were series losses to Ireland and England but they recently beat Afghanistan and Zimbabwe 3-0. However, Japan gave them a mighty score in the historic one-off T20I at the Sano International Ground in Sano. But the Men in Blue still have a strong mix of youth and experience to help them retain the gold medal.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s T20I results have nosedived in recent times, headlined by England blanking them 3-0 recently. It will be an uphill challenge for the Lankans to beat a well-drilled mighty fine India’s T20I side, especially one without Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga. But they can take inspiration from how close Japan ran India

India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Predicted XIs

India predicted XI: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka predicted XI: Sahan Arachchige (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Tharindu Ratnayake, Binura Fernando, Vijaykanth Viyaskanth, Nuwan Thushara.

IND vs SL, Prediction

While Sri Lanka lack the required experience, the Men in Blue look full of experience along with battle-hardened players. Hence, the prediction is for India to win.