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Home > Sports News > IND vs SL: Devdutt Padikkal Smashes Unbeaten 131 As India Dominate Sri Lanka On Day 1

IND vs SL: Devdutt Padikkal Smashes Unbeaten 131 As India Dominate Sri Lanka On Day 1

Devdutt Padikkal smashed an unbeaten 131 as India reached 288/2 against Sri Lanka on Day 1 of the first Test in Galle.

IND vs SL: Devdutt Padikkal Smashes Unbeaten 131 As India Dominate Sri Lanka On Day 1. Photo BCCI- X
IND vs SL: Devdutt Padikkal Smashes Unbeaten 131 As India Dominate Sri Lanka On Day 1. Photo BCCI- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 19:19 IST

Devdutt Padikkal announced his return to Test cricket in emphatic fashion, smashing an unbeaten century as India finished the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in a commanding position in Galle on Saturday.

Padikkal remained unbeaten on 131 at stumps, having reached his maiden international hundred from 134 deliveries. His composed yet fluent knock highlighted the development in his batting since his previous Test appearance against Australia in Perth in 2024.

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India closed the day at 288 for two, with Rishabh Pant unbeaten on 27 alongside Padikkal. The pair had added 52 runs for the third wicket by the end of play, leaving Sri Lanka facing a difficult challenge heading into the second day.

Padikkal’s innings stood out throughout the day. He began aggressively, reaching his first 20 runs at almost a run-a-ball before gradually shifting gears and building a long, controlled innings. His ability to find gaps and rotate the strike consistently kept the pressure on the Sri Lankan bowlers.

Sri Lanka attempted to exploit his left-handed stance by introducing debutant off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha soon after Padikkal arrived at the crease. However, the tactic failed to produce the desired result as the Karnataka batter handled the challenge confidently.

Earlier, KL Rahul played an important supporting role before being forced to retire hurt on 77. Rahul and Padikkal stitched together a valuable 150-run partnership for the second wicket, effectively taking the game away from the hosts during the afternoon session.

Rahul, who took 127 balls to complete his half-century, mixed patience with occasional flashes of aggression. A perfectly timed straight six against Prabath Jayasuriya was among the highlights of his innings. He did face some discomfort against Lahiru Kumara’s pace early in his stay but eventually settled down.

India lost their first wicket when Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for 32 off 37 balls following a bizarre mix-up. A communication failure between the two batters resulted in both ending up at the non-striker’s end. Jaiswal, who lost his balance after colliding with the bowler, was eventually forced to leave the field.

Captain Shubman Gill was the other dismissal, falling to Jayasuriya. The spinner deceived Gill with flight, prompting the Indian skipper to attempt a lofted shot that was safely taken by Lahiru Udara.

Apart from those moments, Sri Lanka struggled to create sustained pressure. A largely reliable surface in Galle, offering true bounce, allowed India’s technically sound batters to dictate terms.

With Padikkal unbeaten on 131 and Pant at the other end, India will resume on Sunday with an excellent opportunity to post a substantial first-innings total and put Sri Lanka under even greater pressure.

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IND vs SL: Devdutt Padikkal Smashes Unbeaten 131 As India Dominate Sri Lanka On Day 1
Tags: Devdutt Padikkal 131Devdutt Padikkal centurydevdutt-padikkalgalle testIndia Cricket TeamIndia Sri Lanka Testindia test cricketindia vs sri lankaIndia vs Sri Lanka 1st Testkl rahulKL Rahul 77rishabh pantshubman gillSri Lanka cricket TeamSri Lanka Test seriesyashasvi jaiswal

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IND vs SL: Devdutt Padikkal Smashes Unbeaten 131 As India Dominate Sri Lanka On Day 1

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IND vs SL: Devdutt Padikkal Smashes Unbeaten 131 As India Dominate Sri Lanka On Day 1
IND vs SL: Devdutt Padikkal Smashes Unbeaten 131 As India Dominate Sri Lanka On Day 1
IND vs SL: Devdutt Padikkal Smashes Unbeaten 131 As India Dominate Sri Lanka On Day 1
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