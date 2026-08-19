IND vs SL: ‘Hit a Six, I’ll Take You to IPL’ — Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Sledge Before Niroshan Dickwella’s Wicket | Watch VIDEO

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 5: Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal seemingly rage baited Sri Lankan keeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella into throwing his wicket away on Day 5 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium. In a video surfaced on social media, Jaiswal was seen speaking to Dickwella, who played a reckless shot moments before the conversation to give the tourists a huge opening.

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 5: What did Yashasvi Jaiswal say to Niroshan Dickwella?

With Dickwella playing an outstanding knock of 80 in the first innings, the left-handed Indian opener was heard coaxing the Sri Lankan cricketer to play some shots. Jaiswal notably pointed towards deep square leg, urging Dickwella to hit the ball in that region for a maximum. With Dickwella demanding that he wants to be taken to the IPL, Jaiswal, who plays for the Rajasthan Royals, said they will if he manages to strike a maximum. Moments later, the southpaw stepped away to the leg side and danced down the track against Prasidh Krishna but managed only a faint edge through to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

Yashasvi Jaiswal unsettles Niroshan Dickwella, and on the very next delivery Prasidh Krishna dismisses him 😂#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/S99k8nanhH — Tapas. (@lmTapas15) August 19, 2026

With Dickwella going for 10, it was a body blow to the home side’s hopes of chasing 372 to take a 1-0 lead.

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 5: Sonal Dinusha and Dhananjaya de Silva hit half-centuries but India overpower Sri Lanka

The hosts began the day at 84/4, needing a mountain to climb. Sonal Dinusha, who hit a ton in the first innings was on the crease with Sri Lankan skipper Dhananjaya de Silva. Both batters navigated through the first hour of the final day without much fuss but De Silva and Dickwella were dismissed in a space of a few overs, putting away any hopes of a Sri Lankan victory.

At lunch, the home side were 175/6 but the innings didn’t last long as Manav Suthar picked the remaining four wickets to wrap up a 165-run victory and give Team India a 1-0 series lead. Dinusha top-scored with 84 but it was always going to be an uphill task chasing 372 on a Day 5 surface. Suthar, the off-spinner, picked 10 scalps in the match.

The second and final Test begins on August 23 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.