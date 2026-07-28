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Home > Sports News > IND vs SL: How India-Sri Lanka Test Series Could Impact WTC 2027 Points Table And Final Qualification Race

IND vs SL: How India-Sri Lanka Test Series Could Impact WTC 2027 Points Table And Final Qualification Race

With Team India announcing the squad for the crucial away two-Test series against Sri Lanka next month, both sides will resume their quest to their reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final next year at the Kia Oval in London.

IND vs SL: How India-Sri Lanka Test Series Could Impact WTC 2027 Points Table And Final Qualification Race. (Image Credits: BCCI X/SLC X)
IND vs SL: How India-Sri Lanka Test Series Could Impact WTC 2027 Points Table And Final Qualification Race. (Image Credits: BCCI X/SLC X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 18:05 IST

IND vs SL: With Team India announcing the squad for the crucial away two-Test series against Sri Lanka next month, both sides will resume their quest to their reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final next year at the Kia Oval in London. With two sides languishing at the bottom of the table, the result of these two matches, will the result of this series determine which team gets closer to the World Test Championship final (WTC)? Here’s how and all you need to know.

IND vs SL: How will the series result determine which team moves closer to the World Test Championship final?

With the series being only of two Tests, there are 120 points at stake, meaning each win carries 60. Currently India are fifth with 48.15 percentage points, while Sri Lanka are sixth with 41.67 percentage points. The series is crucial for both sides if they are to play the final, especially Sri Lanka, who only have one another leg pending. The Island nation is carrying the bruises from the defeat in the West Indies and must regroup against an unpredictable yet a spirited Indian opposition. If they do beat their sub-continent counterparts, another tough tour of New Zealand beckons in February. Sri Lanka must win both to keep themselves in reckoning for the decider, regardless of other oppositions’ results.

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Here is the latest WTC standings

1) Australia – 87.50 points

2) South Africa – 75 points

3) New Zealand – 72.22 points

4) Bangladesh – 58.33 points

5) India – 48.15 points

6) Sri Lanka – 41.67 points

7) England – 24.36 points

8) West Indies – 15 points

9) Pakistan – 8.33 points

As for India, they are no less wounded and lost their most recent WTC-centric series to South Africa at home last year. Although Shubman Gill and co. have nine more Tests to go, they must win at least seven of those to reach the final. It will be far from an easy task for a team in transition despite having some promising players. After Sri Lanka, India will travel to New Zealand, where they haven’t won a series since 2009. Their last series is against Australia at home but the Aussies haven’t won on Indian soil since 2004. The challenge also comes with the need to manage the players’ workload due to a packed schedule that also contains white-ball assignments.

IND vs SL: BCCI pick Saranash Jain in squad for India-Sri Lanka Test series

With Washington Sundar injured, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have picked the uncapped Saransh Jain in their squad for the Sri Lanka tour. B Sai Sudharsan and Jasprit Bumrah have been chosen subject to fitness.

India squad: Shubman Gill [C], KL Rahul [VC], Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant [WK], Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain.

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IND vs SL: How India-Sri Lanka Test Series Could Impact WTC 2027 Points Table And Final Qualification Race
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IND vs SL: How India-Sri Lanka Test Series Could Impact WTC 2027 Points Table And Final Qualification Race
IND vs SL: How India-Sri Lanka Test Series Could Impact WTC 2027 Points Table And Final Qualification Race
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