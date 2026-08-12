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Home > Sports News > IND vs SL: Sri Lanka Announce 1st Test Squad Without Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka; 2 Uncapped Players Included

IND vs SL: Sri Lanka Announce 1st Test Squad Without Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka; 2 Uncapped Players Included

While Team India have been heavily under spotlight due to the plethora of injuries in their camp, Sri Lanka's haven't been any less affected by the same factor.

IND vs SL: Injury-Hit Sri Lanka Name Without Kusal Mendis And Pathum Nissanka For 1st Test, 2 Uncapped Players Included | Check Full Squad. (Image Credits: X)
IND vs SL: Injury-Hit Sri Lanka Name Without Kusal Mendis And Pathum Nissanka For 1st Test, 2 Uncapped Players Included | Check Full Squad. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Last updated: Wed 2026-08-12 14:17 IST

IND vs SL: While Team India have been heavily under spotlight due to the plethora of injuries in their camp, Sri Lanka’s haven’t been any less affected by the same factor. Their batting unit has taken a hit, with Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka ruled out of the opening Test at the Galle International Stadium as the squad has been unveiled. With Mendis ruled out of the tour, keeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella has returned to the setup, while Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Keshara Nuwantha are uncapped players in the squad.

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IND vs SL: Why Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka have been ruled out of the opening Test?

Both Mendis and Nissanka have injuries, forcing them of the squad for the opening Test, beginning on August 15, Saturday. Mendis, a proven performer and an experienced campaigner, sustained a right hamstring injury while playing for the Colombo Kaps in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) match on July 19, 2026 and is currently undergoing rehabilitation. Meanwhile, Nissanka, the elegant opening batter is nursing a wrist injury that led him to miss one of the Tests in the previous series against the West Indies. Both their availability remain doubtful for the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, beginning on August 23.

Meanwhile, Sooriyabandara made scores of 35 and 4 in the three-day warm-up game for Sri Lanka Cricket XI against India in Colombo but it remains to be seen if he gets a game. Meanwhile, Nuwantha had a considerably heavy workload in that same practice fixture, bowling 27 overs for his three wickets, including the wicket of Shubman Gill in the fourth innings. The off-spinner is likely to get his debut and the management will hope he is an ideal foil for Prabath Jayasuriya. The squad, led by Dhananjaya de Silva, with Kamindu Mendis as vice-captain has Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Sonal Dinusha.

Sri Lanka squad for 1st Test:  Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Kamindu Mendis (vc), Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

IND vs SL: Can Sri Lanka reach the World Test Championship final?

With the Lankans currently sitting 6th in the 2025-27 cycle of World Test Championship (WTC) table alongside 41.67 percentage points, they face a challenging path to the final.

A top-two finish will require Sri Lanka to finish with at least six wins or five wins and two draws from the remaining eight Tests.

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IND vs SL: Sri Lanka Announce 1st Test Squad Without Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka; 2 Uncapped Players Included
Tags: IND Vs SLSri Lanka National Cricket Teamteam india

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IND vs SL: Sri Lanka Announce 1st Test Squad Without Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka; 2 Uncapped Players Included

IND vs SL: Sri Lanka Announce 1st Test Squad Without Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka; 2 Uncapped Players Included

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IND vs SL: Sri Lanka Announce 1st Test Squad Without Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka; 2 Uncapped Players Included
IND vs SL: Sri Lanka Announce 1st Test Squad Without Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka; 2 Uncapped Players Included
IND vs SL: Sri Lanka Announce 1st Test Squad Without Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka; 2 Uncapped Players Included
IND vs SL: Sri Lanka Announce 1st Test Squad Without Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka; 2 Uncapped Players Included

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