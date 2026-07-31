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Home > Sports News > IND vs SL Injury News: Jasprit Bumrah Passes Fitness Test, Likely to Feature in Sri Lanka Test Series – Report

IND vs SL Injury News: Jasprit Bumrah Passes Fitness Test, Likely to Feature in Sri Lanka Test Series – Report

Team India have received encouraging news ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, with premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah reportedly declared fit after completing his rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru. As per PTI and reports published on Friday (July 31), Bumrah has recovered from the impact injury he suffered during the ODI series against England and is now expected to be available for both Tests, starting in Galle on August 15.

IND vs SL Injury News: Jasprit Bumrah Passes Fitness Test, Likely to Feature in Sri Lanka Test Series
IND vs SL Injury News: Jasprit Bumrah Passes Fitness Test, Likely to Feature in Sri Lanka Test Series

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 17:41 IST

IND vs SL Injury Update: Team India have received encouraging news ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, with premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah reportedly declared fit after completing his rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru. As per PTI and reports published on Friday (July 31), Bumrah has recovered from the impact injury he suffered during the ODI series against England and is now expected to be available for both Tests, starting in Galle on August 15.

Bumrah had missed the third ODI at Lord’s after picking up the injury and was included in India’s Test squad only after being cleared by the medical staff. His return comes as a significant positive for Shubman Gill’s side ahead of an important away assignment.

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Bumrah Receives Fitness Clearance Ahead of Sri Lanka Tour

According to PTI, the experienced pacer has successfully passed all mandatory fitness assessments conducted by the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence, making him available for selection in the upcoming Test series.

“Jasprit Bumrah has recovered from his impact injury. He has cleared the fitness Tests mandated by the COE. Hopefully he will be available for both games as he is integral to the team’s plans,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

A senior BCCI official confirmed the development, saying Bumrah has fully recovered from the impact injury and is expected to play a key role if he remains fit throughout the tour.

India Handed Timely Boost Before Two-Test Series

Bumrah’s availability strengthens India’s pace attack at a crucial point in the World Test Championship cycle. His experience and ability to deliver breakthroughs in any conditions make him one of the team’s most valuable assets, especially in an away series.

The fast bowler’s return also provides relief to the team management, which had been monitoring several injury concerns following the England tour. With Bumrah likely to spearhead the bowling attack, India will head into the Sri Lanka series with greater confidence.

Important WTC Points on Offer

The two-match Test series against Sri Lanka will play a key role in India’s ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign. Currently placed fifth in the standings under captain Shubman Gill, India will be eager to collect valuable points and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the 2027 WTC Final.

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IND vs SL Injury News: Jasprit Bumrah Passes Fitness Test, Likely to Feature in Sri Lanka Test Series – Report
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IND vs SL Injury News: Jasprit Bumrah Passes Fitness Test, Likely to Feature in Sri Lanka Test Series – Report
IND vs SL Injury News: Jasprit Bumrah Passes Fitness Test, Likely to Feature in Sri Lanka Test Series – Report
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