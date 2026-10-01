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Home > Sports News > IND vs SL: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing In Today’s Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final? Check Team India’s Playing XI

IND vs SL: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing In Today’s Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final? Check Team India’s Playing XI

With Team India finally in action in the Asian Games 2026, eyes have inevitably turned on whether or not Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been included in the playing XI to face Sri Lanka in the semi-final on October 1, Thursday at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

IND vs SL: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing In Today's Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final? Check Team India's Playing XI. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
IND vs SL: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing In Today's Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final? Check Team India's Playing XI. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 09:57 IST

IND vs SL, Asian Games 2026 Cricket Semi-Final: With Team India finally in action in the Asian Games 2026, eyes have inevitably turned on whether or not Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been included in the playing XI to face Sri Lanka in the semi-final on October 1, Thursday at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. Has the 15-year-old batting prodigy been given an opportunity?

IND vs SL, Asian Games 2026 Cricket Semi-Final: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi playing India’s game against Sri Lanka?

Sooryavanshi, who made his international debut against England in July at the Old Trafford in Manchester following a record-breaking IPL 2026 season, last played for India during the T20I series against Zimbabwe. There was room to give the left-hander an opportunity during the Men in Blue’s 3-0 series victory over Afghanistan but they stuck with the combination of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma at the top. Nevertheless, the southpaw has been given an opportunity against Sri Lanka, with the Rajasthan Royals star likely to open the innings with Abhishek Sharma in an exciting news for fans. It will be interesting to see how Sooryavanshi tackles the conditions in Japan, where the pitches are not as conducive for batting. The other change from the XI that took against Japan is Jasprit Bumrah returning to the XI.

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India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Sohan de Livera(w), Ashen Bandara, Sahan Arachchige(c), Nuwanidu Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Tharindu Ratnayake, Binura Fernando

IND vs SL, Asian Games 2026 Cricket Semi-Final: Will India face Pakistan in the final?

Meanwhile, there is a realistic chance of an India-Pakistan clash for the coveted Gold Medal on October 3, Saturday. Pakistan, led by Sahibzada Farhan, had beaten Bangladesh in the first semi-final in a rain-truncated contest to progress to the final. 

With a tricky target of 112 to chase down on a spinning surface, the 2009 World T20 champions had lost their captain Sahibzada Farhan in the first over itself for a single-figure score. Despite cameos from Maaz Sadaqat (15), Usman Khan (14) and Saim Ayub (21), Bangladesh seemed to have their noses in front but Pakistan also didn’t let the run-rate spiral out of control.

The momentum decisively shifted in the 10th over sent down by Mustafizur Rahman as Abdul Samad smoked an eye-watering 23 runs, including four boundaries and a six to bring the equation down to 13 needing off the final 12 deliveries. Nawaz was the one finishing the match in 11.3 overs with a boundary to help Pakistan to the final.

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IND vs SL: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing In Today’s Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final? Check Team India’s Playing XI
Tags: Asian GamesAsian Games 2026IND Vs SLSri Lanka National Cricket Teamteam indiaVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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IND vs SL: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing In Today’s Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final? Check Team India’s Playing XI
IND vs SL: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing In Today’s Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final? Check Team India’s Playing XI
IND vs SL: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing In Today’s Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final? Check Team India’s Playing XI
IND vs SL: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing In Today’s Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final? Check Team India’s Playing XI
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