IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah Doubtful For Sri Lanka Test Tour? Major Fitness Update Ahead of Squad Announcement

IND vs SL: With the squad announcement for India’s crucial Test series against Sri Lanka in August set to take place next week, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah remains firmly in focus. While there are a handful of injury concerns for the Indian side, Bumrah arguably remains the center piece, given the added edge he brings to the bowling unit. Will the Ahmedabad-born cricketer be included in the Test squad to face Sri Lanka?

IND vs SL: Is Jasprit Bumrah doubtful for the Sri Lanka tour?

According to a report by journalist Abhishek Tripathi, the No.1 ranked ICC Test bowler is set to be selected for the two-Test series subject to fitness. Having recently reported a knee injury that ruled him out of the series-deciding third ODI against England at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, Bumrah has been advised rest at least until July 30. He will report to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, where the fitness tests will likely determine his selection. Should the 32-year-old miss the tour, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna will be the first-choice new-ball attack. There is no update on Akash Deep either yet after the right-arm seamer was ruled out of IPL 2026 due to a lower-back stress injury that required rehabilitation.

INDIAN TEST TEAM UPDATE FOR SRI LANKA SERIES: [Abhishek Tripathi] Washington Sundar: Unavailable for the 1st Test Jasprit Bumrah: Subject to fitness, rest until 30th July, after that he will report to COE Sai Sudharsan: Subject to fitness, recovering well Harshit Rana &… pic.twitter.com/8a5Hzu3ewn — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 26, 2026

The report also indicated that the likes of Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and Harshit Rana are almost certain to miss the series but B Sai Sudharsan is progressing well.

India vs Sri Lanka: What is India’s current standing in the World Test Championship Points Table?

Having played 9 Tests in the 2025-27 cycle, India have won and lost four each, notably the two-game series against South Africa at home last year.

With nine more Tests to go in the cycle, Shubman Gill and co. need at least seven wins to reach the final. India had last toured Sri Lanka to play red-ball cricket in 2017 as Virat Kohli ushered them to 3-0 victory, comprehensively winning all three matches. Hence, Gill has a massive task on his hand to replicate that success this time around. The series-opener begins on August 15 at the Galle International Stadium.