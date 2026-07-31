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Home > Sports News > IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah To Not Travel With India Squad To Sri Lanka? Fresh Concerns Emerge After Pace Spearhead Reportedly Passes Fitness Test

IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah To Not Travel With India Squad To Sri Lanka? Fresh Concerns Emerge After Pace Spearhead Reportedly Passes Fitness Test

With earlier reports claiming that Jasprit Bumrah has passed his fitness test and confirming his availability for Team India's crucial two-Test series against Sri Lanka, a fresh angle has emerged about his injury.

IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah To Not Travel With India Squad To Sri Lanka? Fresh Concerns Emerge After Pace Spearhead Reportedly Passes Fitness Test (Image Credit - X)
IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah To Not Travel With India Squad To Sri Lanka? Fresh Concerns Emerge After Pace Spearhead Reportedly Passes Fitness Test (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 22:19 IST

With earlier reports claiming that Jasprit Bumrah has passed his fitness test and confirming his availability for Team India’s crucial two-Test series against Sri Lanka, a fresh angle has emerged about his injury. While a report of the Times of India claimed that Bumrah’s injury was nothing serious, a late call is expected to be taken on whether or not he will travel with the full squad by assembling with them in Mumbai on August 3, Monday.

Why Jasprit Bumrah might link up with Team India directly in Galle?

Despite the lingering knee injury, the 32-year-old has been picked for the Sri Lanka tour, given the magnitude of what remains on the line but it was subject to fitness clearance. An impact injury on the left knee prevented the ICC No.1 ranked Test bowler to participate in the third and final ODI against England at the Lord’s Cricket Ground but looked exceptionally good in the first two games. According to The Times of India, the knee-related injury had flared up during the backend of T20 World Cup 2026, for which he was slated to receive an injection. Nevertheless, the Mumbai Indians camp had managed the injury well. A source of TOI gave the below statement: 

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“Selectors were thoroughly briefed. Bumrah was advised an injection by the BCCI medical team and had to rest for the following 8-10 days. The moment that period was over, he reached the CoE for assessment. He is yet to start bowling and the management will be given a better idea in the coming days.”

The statement further mentioned about the possibility of travelling with the India squad:

“It is too early to make that call. He will start bowling from Saturday, and the picture will become much clearer when he bowls full throttle. See it’s not a batter we are dealing with. So, the assessment and other protocols are different.”

As a result, a late call is expected to be taken whether or not Bumrah will leave on August 4 with the remaining players or directly link up with the squad in Galle.

How many wickets has Jasprit Bumrah taken in 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle?

In seven matches of the 2025-27 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC), the Ahmedabad-born cricketer has bagged 29 wickets in seven games at 22.55. He has missed a handful of matches due to injury and workload management.

With 185 scalps, he is India’s second-highest wicket-taker across all cycles of WTC and it has come only in 42 games at 19.23 apiece.

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IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah To Not Travel With India Squad To Sri Lanka? Fresh Concerns Emerge After Pace Spearhead Reportedly Passes Fitness Test
Tags: IND Vs SLjasprit bumrahSri Lanka National Cricket Teamteam india

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IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah To Not Travel With India Squad To Sri Lanka? Fresh Concerns Emerge After Pace Spearhead Reportedly Passes Fitness Test

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IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah To Not Travel With India Squad To Sri Lanka? Fresh Concerns Emerge After Pace Spearhead Reportedly Passes Fitness Test
IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah To Not Travel With India Squad To Sri Lanka? Fresh Concerns Emerge After Pace Spearhead Reportedly Passes Fitness Test
IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah To Not Travel With India Squad To Sri Lanka? Fresh Concerns Emerge After Pace Spearhead Reportedly Passes Fitness Test
IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah To Not Travel With India Squad To Sri Lanka? Fresh Concerns Emerge After Pace Spearhead Reportedly Passes Fitness Test

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