LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah To Take Break For A Year? Karsan Ghavri’s Big Advice To India Pacer After Latest Injury Setback

IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah To Take Break For A Year? Karsan Ghavri’s Big Advice To India Pacer After Latest Injury Setback

Former Indian cricketer Karsan Ghavri has offered a big piece of advice to ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah if he is to prolong his playing career.

IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah To Take Break For A Year? Karsan Ghavri's Big Advice To India Pacer After Latest Injury Setback. (Image Credits: X)
IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah To Take Break For A Year? Karsan Ghavri's Big Advice To India Pacer After Latest Injury Setback. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 14:43 IST

IND vs SL: Former Indian cricketer Karsan Ghavri has offered a big piece of advice to ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah if he is to prolong his playing career. With a knee injury ruling him out of the crucial Test series against Sri Lanka and putting big question marks on his longevity Ghvari reckons the right-arm speedster should consider taking a break for a year, if possible and return 100% fit.

IND vs SL: Why has Karsan Ghavri advised Jasprit Bumrah to take a break for a year?

Bumrah had been managing the knee injury since the backend of T20 World Cup 2026 and played the subsequent edition of IPL too, featuring in almost all the group-stage games. The 32-year-old then returned for the ODI series in England, playing two ODIs before the knee injury forced him out of the series-deciding fixture. The knee injury has raised question marks on whether he can feature in the series leading up to the 2027 World Test Championship (WTC) final and the ODI World Cup campaign.

You Might Be Interested In

Speaking to Mid-day, the 75-year-old insisted that Bumrah not being able to play in any full series is hugely concerning, claiming:

“Bumrah should take a break for five to six months or even a year and get back to 100 percent fitness. The issue is that he goes into tournaments even if he’s half-fit, and then, due to workload management, halfway through, there’s a breakdown. This is unnecessary. Only if he can manage his workload throughout a tournament should he be included in the team. Shami and Bhuvi have been playing consistently in the IPL without injuries and should return to the national set-up. Selectors should consider them. All fast bowlers face niggles or injuries, but Bumrah has been on and off for the last two-three years. He has hardly played an entire series. That’s not a good sign for him or for the country.”

IND vs SL: Who has replaced Jasprit Bumrah for the Test series against Sri Lanka?

Bumrah’s injury has opened the door for the uncapped Auqib Nabi, who played an integral role in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ranji Trophy victory earlier this year with 60 wickets in their campaign.

However, there is still inexperience in the Indian pace attack and the squad as a whole, given most members have not played a Test on Sri Lankan soil. It is also the first time since 2017 that India will play a Test in the Island nation.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah To Take Break For A Year? Karsan Ghavri’s Big Advice To India Pacer After Latest Injury Setback
Tags: IND Vs SLjasprit bumrahKarsan GhavriSri Lanka National Cricket Teamteam india

RELATED News

IRE vs AFG, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch Ireland vs Afghanistan LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop and More

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants, Qualifier 1 LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch LPL 2026, JKS vs GAG LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal: Gunners Complete £75m Transfer as Newcastle United Lose Brazilian Midfield Star

AC Milan vs Internazionale Prediction: Milan Derby Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

Zaheer Khan Buys Jaffna Kings: Former India Star Becomes LPL Franchise Owner After Major Takeover

LATEST NEWS

Aamrapali Dubey Tells Nirahua She Wants To Adopt A Daughter Before Marriage; His Reaction Wins Hearts

IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah To Take Break For A Year? Karsan Ghavri’s Big Advice To India Pacer After Latest Injury Setback

Punjab Pays Some of Highest Govt Pay Scales in Country Surpassing Centre: Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema

No Bridge, No Safe Route: Children in MP’s Vidisha Risk Lives Crossing Dam Pillars to Reach School

This Defence Stock Bags Rs 213 Crore Orders From DRDO; Is This Its Next Growth Trigger?

Pride of Bharat Leadership Summit 2026 Highlights: Leadership, Innovation, and Nation Building

Preity Zinta Returns To Bollywood After 8 Years With Batwara 1947, Opens Up On Motherhood, Family And Her Comeback: ‘Didn’t Miss…’

E20 Fuel Controversy: Bombay High Court Orders Social Media Platforms to Remove Nitin Gadkari’s Deepfake Videos

AI in Data Analytics: A Complete Beginner’s Guide

Zaheer Khan Buys Jaffna Kings: Former India Star Becomes LPL Franchise Owner After Major Takeover

IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah To Take Break For A Year? Karsan Ghavri’s Big Advice To India Pacer After Latest Injury Setback

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah To Take Break For A Year? Karsan Ghavri’s Big Advice To India Pacer After Latest Injury Setback

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah To Take Break For A Year? Karsan Ghavri’s Big Advice To India Pacer After Latest Injury Setback
IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah To Take Break For A Year? Karsan Ghavri’s Big Advice To India Pacer After Latest Injury Setback
IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah To Take Break For A Year? Karsan Ghavri’s Big Advice To India Pacer After Latest Injury Setback
IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah To Take Break For A Year? Karsan Ghavri’s Big Advice To India Pacer After Latest Injury Setback

QUICK LINKS