IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah To Take Break For A Year? Karsan Ghavri’s Big Advice To India Pacer After Latest Injury Setback

IND vs SL: Former Indian cricketer Karsan Ghavri has offered a big piece of advice to ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah if he is to prolong his playing career. With a knee injury ruling him out of the crucial Test series against Sri Lanka and putting big question marks on his longevity Ghvari reckons the right-arm speedster should consider taking a break for a year, if possible and return 100% fit.

IND vs SL: Why has Karsan Ghavri advised Jasprit Bumrah to take a break for a year?

Bumrah had been managing the knee injury since the backend of T20 World Cup 2026 and played the subsequent edition of IPL too, featuring in almost all the group-stage games. The 32-year-old then returned for the ODI series in England, playing two ODIs before the knee injury forced him out of the series-deciding fixture. The knee injury has raised question marks on whether he can feature in the series leading up to the 2027 World Test Championship (WTC) final and the ODI World Cup campaign.

Speaking to Mid-day, the 75-year-old insisted that Bumrah not being able to play in any full series is hugely concerning, claiming:

“Bumrah should take a break for five to six months or even a year and get back to 100 percent fitness. The issue is that he goes into tournaments even if he’s half-fit, and then, due to workload management, halfway through, there’s a breakdown. This is unnecessary. Only if he can manage his workload throughout a tournament should he be included in the team. Shami and Bhuvi have been playing consistently in the IPL without injuries and should return to the national set-up. Selectors should consider them. All fast bowlers face niggles or injuries, but Bumrah has been on and off for the last two-three years. He has hardly played an entire series. That’s not a good sign for him or for the country.”

IND vs SL: Who has replaced Jasprit Bumrah for the Test series against Sri Lanka?

Bumrah’s injury has opened the door for the uncapped Auqib Nabi, who played an integral role in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ranji Trophy victory earlier this year with 60 wickets in their campaign.

However, there is still inexperience in the Indian pace attack and the squad as a whole, given most members have not played a Test on Sri Lankan soil. It is also the first time since 2017 that India will play a Test in the Island nation.