IND vs SL: KL Rahul’s Injury Update Revealed After Retiring Hurt Against Sri Lanka on Day 1

KL Rahul’s early exit from the field on the opening day of India’s first Test against Sri Lanka is not a major concern, with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak confirming that the experienced batter is “fine now” after suffering cramps.

Rahul made a valuable contribution before leaving the field during the final session in Galle. He scored a patient 77 off 162 deliveries and shared a crucial 150-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal, helping India establish control over the contest.

“KL batted really well, was getting cramps everywhere. fine now,” Kotak told reporters after the day’s play as reported by TOI.

Rahul’s innings was built around patience and discipline, with the Karnataka batter spending considerable time at the crease. He eventually retired hurt after helping India navigate a challenging phase and build a strong platform.

While Rahul’s condition will be monitored, the immediate assessment from the Indian camp suggests there is no serious concern surrounding the veteran batter.

Padikkal Makes Stunning Test Comeback

The standout performer for India was undoubtedly Padikkal, who produced a remarkable innings on his return to Test cricket. The left-hander remained unbeaten on 131 at stumps, registering his maiden international century in the process.

Padikkal had not played a Test since India’s match against Australia in Perth in 2024. His latest performance showcased the progress he has made during his time away from the Test setup.

Kotak credited Padikkal for the work he has put in over the past two years while also praising Sai Sudharsan, who has been making steady progress in the red-ball format.

“Credit to Devdutt Padikkal for preparing & working hard in last 2 years. Both he, Sai are batting well. They are new ball batter,” he added.

Padikkal brought up his hundred from 134 balls and displayed an impressive range of strokes against both Sri Lanka’s seamers and spinners. He was particularly effective when facing left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, regularly using sweeps and attacking strokes to disrupt the bowler’s rhythm.

His ability to adjust according to the match situation was another feature of the knock. Rather than maintaining the same tempo throughout, Padikkal changed his approach depending on the bowling and conditions.

Kotak highlighted this aspect of batting as particularly important for India’s young players.

“[To me] its important how they bat in different phases,” Kotak said.

India ended the opening day in a commanding position, with Padikkal unbeaten on 131 and Rishabh Pant on 27. The visitors will now look to convert their strong start into a substantial first-innings total.

For Padikkal, the century represents a significant milestone in his Test comeback, while Rahul’s 77 has provided India with another important contribution. With both batters playing key roles, India have laid a strong foundation in Galle.